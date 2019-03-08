Search

Council offers £1000 boost to lottery groups

PUBLISHED: 08:51 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 12 July 2019

For every �1 ticket sold since the �Our Breckland Lottery� launched in March last year, 10p has been put aside into a funding pot for the council to give back to good causes. Picture: Breckland Council

Community groups, sports teams and charities in Breckland are being offered the chance to win a slice of a £40,000 cash pot.

For every £1 ticket sold since the Our Breckland Lottery launched in March last year, 10 pence has been put into a funding pot for the council to give back to good causes.

Now, organisations signed up as a lottery beneficiary can apply for a one-off grant of up to £1,000.

Mark Robinson, a Breckland councillor, said: "To help both prospective and existing groups better understand how the lottery works, the council is holding free information sessions and I urge groups interested to come along."

All sessions will run from 7pm to 8.30pm at Swaffham Assembly Rooms (July 15), Attleborough Town Hall (September 23), Thetford Council Chamber (October 14) and Breckland Council offices in Dereham (November 18).

To book, email community@breckland.gov.uk

