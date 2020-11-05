Playgrounds and parks stay open as council bosses say vital services continue in Covid lockdown

Eaton Park remains open during the lockdown. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Vital services will keep running during the second coronavirus lockdown, council bosses have said, but urged people to play their part to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council Andrew Proctor, leader of Norfolk County Council

Norfolk County Council has released the list of services that will continue to be delivered, face-to-face, in line with the government’s guidelines.

Social care visits and support for vulnerable children will continue, as will home care.

And, with schools remaining open, school crossing patrols will still run.

Bus and park and ride services for school pupils and key workers will carry on, while household waste and recycling centres will stay open.

Registration of births can continue, while registrations of deaths will continue by phone.

However, as reported, all of Norfolk’s libraries and museums have shut, while adult classroom-based learning has ceased.

Weddings and civil partnerships have also been put on hold until after lockdown.

Council leader Andrew Proctor said: “We are committed to protect Norfolk and to return to the lower level, tier one rules, as soon as the latest national restrictions end.

“Over the next month, we will continue to support vulnerable people and keep schools, public transport and recycling sites operating.

“National guidance means we will have to temporarily close libraries, museums and some other services.

“Where possible, some aspects of these services will be available online.

“If we all continue to follow the rules, we can drive down the spread of Covid and return to the lowest level of restrictions next month.”

Norwich City Council is keeping its parks, open spaces and children’s play areas open.

But the council has closed basketball/multi-games areas, tennis courts, footgolf and pitch and putt, while the Riverside Leisure Centre has also temporarily shut.

South Norfolk Council, Breckland Council and West Norfolk Council closed their leisure centres on Wednesday night.

North Norfolk District Council has kept playgrounds and car parks open.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council has also kept playgrounds open, but the Wellesley Sports Ground has shut.