‘This is just the start’ - leader encourages Norwich people to help keep Covid-19 rates down

People in Norwich have been thanked for their efforts to help control rising cases of coronavirus in the city so far- after Covid support officers patrolled shopping streets for the first time.

And people have been urged to keep doing what they can to help make sure the transmission rates of the virus are brought down.

Amid a doubling of the coronavirus rates in Norwich, Friday saw a plea for people in Norwich to take extra care.

It followed on from a similar request in Great Yarmouth, where efforts in the seaside town appeared to play a part in helping to stabilise cases.

While rates are still well below the national average, there was concern that the rate had increased from 36 cases per 100,000 people to 92 per 100,000 in the space of seven days.

Council leaders and public health bosses hope that, if people in Norwich follow the guidelines, rates in the city can also be brought down.

Part of the efforts saw a team of Norwich City Council Covid support officers out in the busy city centre at the weekend.

Those officers were encouraging shoppers to socially distance, to keep washing their hands and to make sure they wore face coverings in shops.

They patrolled the streets, but particularly areas where lots of people gathered, such as entrances to shopping centres at Chapelfield and the Castle Quarter.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council said: “A big thank you to the people of Norwich and our Covid support team for working together to help tackle coronavirus this weekend.

“There is much work to be done and this is just the start, but if we stick together and follow the guidance we can protect Norwich.”

The city council was recently awarded almost £90,000 by the government to support enforcement and compliance of rules and restrictions.

Meanwhile, precautionary testing is continuing at the Bernard Matthews site at Great Witchingam. The testing of approximately 1,000 staff started last week and was continuing on Monday.

Several workers have tested positive for Covid-19, but there is not yet evidence to suggest transmission of the virus at the site.