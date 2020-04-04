Search

Council leader’s ‘pride’ as community rallies to help vulnerable

PUBLISHED: 14:56 04 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:56 04 April 2020

The view looking south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

The view looking south along Hall Quay in Great Yarmouth towards the town hall. Picture: James Bass

A community is rallying to help the vulnerable during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

Great Yarmouth town hall has been turned into a collection hub, as donations of food have been received from various businesses wholelsalers and suppliers, before it is distributed to foodbanks across the borough.

As Great Yarmouth Borough Council, the community, private sector and the public join forces to help those in need during the pandemic, the donations received “have been overwhelming,” according to a spokesman.

Councillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Ella WilkinsonCouncillor Carl Smith, leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

However there is still a need for tinned vegetables, porridge, cereal and pet food.

With the council having already paid out more than £6.1million in grants to businesses as part of the Government funding being made available, parking permits are also available to those who are a member of a medical/care group or are formally working on behalf of the COVID-19 response by providing services to the community.

Once received, this permit allows the holder to park at all on and off-street locations in Broadland, Breckland, South Norfolk and Great Yarmouth.

Council leader, Carl Smith, said: “Great Yarmouth Borough Council are part of the amazing cross Norfolk, multi-agency response to the Coronavirus crisis and is working with local communities across the county to ensure everyone is keeping safe.

“The council have redeployed over 100 of their staff into a new community taskforce, which means they have been assisting with welfare checks, medical deliveries and helping to move the homeless into temporary accommodation.

“During this challenging time, the people of Great Yarmouth have rallied together to help one another, especially those who are vulnerable and unable to leave their homes.

“It gives me great pride to be leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, especially at times like these, when the council steps up to help the people of the borough.”

The council has also continued its work with New Anglia LEP, key sectors and other partners to enable local businesses access to support and information during these challenging times.

Help is accessible through the Growth Hub via 0300 333 6536 or alternatively you can visit www.great-yarmouth.gov.uk/coronavirus-business-support for the latest information.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

