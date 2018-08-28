Council to fund multi-million pound tennis centre in north Norfolk

A plan to build a state-of-the-art £3.4m indoor tennis centre in north Norfolk and to improve four other tennis facilities spread across the district has cleared a key hurdle.

Funding to build the Community Sports Hub, which would be built in Cromer in a partnership with the Lawn Tennis association (LTA), Cromer Academy and Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association, was approved at a meeting of North Norfolk District Council’s (NNDC) full council on Wednesday (November 21) evening.

The sports hub, which was approved by the Council last year and given planning approval in September, will include three indoor tennis courts, a 25-station gym, a social area and viewing gallery, and a space for fitness classes, social activities and meetings.

The four satellite tennis facilities are in North Walsham, Fakenham with two in Wells.

The plans aim to greatly increase active leisure participation, as part of the council’s wider health and wellbeing offer, across the district.

It would allow for year round indoor tennis in the district, demand for which was identified in the council’s 2015 Indoor Sports Facility Strategy.

Indoor tennis courts historically existed in Cromer from early in the 20th century and this new facility will build on that tradition, but will be open to the public, in order to benefit all players in the area.

On Wednesday, and following tender evaluation for the sports hub construction, the council agreed to fund the construction phase of the project, including an additional £118,000 for improved car parking and access through Cabbell Park and additional demolition and drainage works.

Extra funding of £228,000 was approved for the satellite facilities.

This follows on from enabling works for the project being completed on the Cromer Academy site during the summer school holidays.

The formal award of the construction contract will be made as soon as the LTA funding of £505,000 is confirmed, in early December.

Property related matters with Cromer Tennis Club are still being agreed and will be the final requirement for the project to go ahead.

The sports hub is due to open in summer 2019.