Couple ordered to stop weekly music performances which ‘raised town’s spirit’

PUBLISHED: 16:37 28 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 28 April 2020

Neil Tennant (left) and Chris Lowe (right) from The Pet Shop Boys, who the couple would play to their neighbours. Photo: PA

A weekly lockdown musical performance that has got a town dancing has been scrapped after a complaint about noise nuisance.

Debbie Harry of Blondie, who the couple would play to their neighbours. Photo: PA

Every Sunday from 2-3.30pm during lockdown, a Halesworth couple set up speakers to play songs requested by neighbours.

The couple, who did not want to be identified, said they played “anything and everything” from the 1940s onwards, but focusing on classic rock and roll.

They said: “We never had anyone complain. We actually had one woman in Wisset, three miles away, ask if we could turn it up so she could hear more clearly. Our 91-year-old neighbour was dancing in the garden.”

They added: “It raised the town’s spirits, We would post on Facebook to let everyone know and people would request songs. They were over the moon that we were trying to cheer up Halesworth.”

The couple said neighbours grooved along to the sounds of Jackie Wilson, Rita T, The Pet Shop Boys, Rick Astley, Blondie, and Toots and the Maytals.

But the weekly sessions will end, after East Suffolk Council ordered the couple to stop playing music.

A council spokesman said “no formal enforcement” had been taken against the couple, but confirmed it had ordered him to stop playing records.

They added: “The council has not taken any enforcement action - however we have asked him to stop playing loud music and to think of those this might affect. We are also writing to him so he clearly understands what he is and isn’t permitted to do.

“While he may have good intentions, he must consider other people who may not find this experience enjoyable.”

The music-man said: “I told everyone if they had any issues to tell us directly, I’m not intimidating and would understand if this wasn’t someone’s thing, but it annoys us they went straight to the council.

“But on Monday [April 27], the council rang and said they had one complaint and if I did not stop they would confiscate everything and take me to court.”

The couple said it was “a case of the minority ruining it for the majority, as there was only one complaint”.

“We are council tenants and do not want to face court or eviction, so sadly the afternoons are now over,” they said.

