Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Legal wrangle over market could see council have to pay back £800,000 to businessman

14 June, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich Livestock Market. Pic: Chris Hill.

Norwich Livestock Market. Pic: Chris Hill.

Archant

Some £800,000 of taxpayers' cash could need to be used to pay back a Norwich businessman because of a legal wrangle over the city's livestock market.

Graham Dacre. Picture: Denise BradleyGraham Dacre. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norwich City Council's accounts reveal the sum has been set aside after a court called into question the council's decision to sell the market to businessman Graham Dacre.

Mr Dacre bought the 19-acre Hall Road site from the council in 2010 but leased part of it back to City Hall for its continued use as a livestock market.

But, in 2016, the city council took the controversial decision to surrender that lease, which triggered a High Court challenge by Norwich Livestock Market.

The market claimed to so breached an Act of Parliament, which required the city council to provide a livestock market within the city's boundaries.

At a High Court hearing last year, a deputy judge said the surrender of the lease was "negotiated in good faith, with the intention of safeguarding the future of the cattle market."

You may also want to watch:

But he ruled negotiations did not comply with provisions in the Act - and that meant the city council's lease with the livestock market had to be re-established.

The council's statement of accounts for 2018/19 have now revealed that £800,000 has been set aside in case the council does need to give back the money Mr Dacre paid them.

The statement of accounts says: "A judicial review concluded that Norwich City Council must have a property interest in a livestock market in order to fulfil its statutory obligations under the Norwich City Council Act 1984.

"Following the re-establishment of the lease and the difficulties in identifying alternative sites, provision has been made for the repayment of the capital receipt."

The city council said: "Since the judicial review ruling in 2018 and the re-establishment of the lease, there have been ongoing discussions about this.

"Our accounts simply show that we have made a provision of £800,000 in the event it is agreed that the council needs to repay that sum."

When asked what impact it would have on other city council schemes if the money does have to be given back to Mr Dacre, the council spokeswoman said it would not have an effect on the council's 2019/20 capital programme.

Mr Dacre was not available for comment.

Most Read

Tenant slapped with whopping bill from landlord for office she left years ago

Yvonne Astley. Pic: Archant.

WATCH: Moment car and van collide exiting NDR roundabout

This is the moment two vehicles collided while exiting Wroxham Road roundabout on the Northern Distributor Road. Picture: Jake Hillyard

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Passenger tells of moment 75mph train hits fallen tree in Norfolk

Trains between Norwich and Cambridge may be cancelled, delayed or revised due to a train hitting a fallen tree. Picture: Chris Spalton

Holidaymaker hurt in Norfolk boat crash

HM Coastguard Gorleston were called to assist the ambulance service with the evacuation of a casualty after it had struck Vauxhall Bridge. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Man’s body found in bushes

Emergency services at the scene where a body was found on Cromwell Road, in Wisbech Picture: Chris Bishop

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police continue to probe double stabbing near Norwich railway station

Emergency services called to crash near Norwich railway station. Photo: Taz Ali

Running column: A sub 20-minute 5K finally belongs to Mark Armstrong

Runners complete race two of the Wroxham 5K Series on Wednesday night. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Weird Norfolk Podcast episode 37: The legendery Norfolk Puma

Amazona Zoo gets ready for the Winter months. A Puma peers from it's pen. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich knifepoint robbery investigation closed by police

Sloughbottom Park in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

American country singer Canaan Cox chats ahead of his show at the Banham Barrel

American country-pop singer Canaan Cox. Picture: Supplied by Brian McAllister
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists