Campaigner dresses as 'council clown' in cycle route protest

Protester Kevin Waddington dressed as a 'council clown' at a community rally against changes to a bus and cycle lane at Hardings Way in Kings Lynn. Picture: Kevin Waddington Archant

A protester dressed as a 'council clown' to highlight opposition to proposals that residents fear could open a bus and cycle route to cars and lorries.

Some 1,400 people have signed a petition against proposals by West Norfolk council to move a bus gate 15m on Harding's Way, in King's Lynn, to open up neighbouring plots of land for development.

Cyclists and parents of children who use it to as a safe walking route to Whitefriars School, fear it will be the first stage to the entire length being opened to all vehicles.

A community rally held near the junction with Wisbech Road on Saturday drew dozens of protesters.

Organsier Kevin Waddington, who lives on nearby Queen's Avenue, said he had dressed as a clown called 'Dummcotf', which means fool in German, to satirise the council's case.

He said: "The turn out shows the strength of feeling. There was a big contingent from the cycling community, but most people were just local residents, including mothers and grandmothers who take the little kids either walking or cycling to the primary school along Harding's Way."