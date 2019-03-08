Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk County Council agrees to sell its last shares in Norwich Airport

PUBLISHED: 13:55 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:55 15 July 2019

Councils are set to sell their remaining shares in Norwich Airport. Picture: Mike Page

Councils are set to sell their remaining shares in Norwich Airport. Picture: Mike Page

Copypright Mike Page, All Rights Reserved Before any use is made of this picture, including dispaly, publication, broadcast, syn

The final publicly-owned shares in Norwich Airport are to be sold, after Norfolk County Council agreed to sell the airport its stake in the transport hub.

Graham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil PerryGraham Plant, deputy leader of Norfolk County Council. Pic: Neil Perry

Having first been set up by Norwich City Council, alongside the county council in the late 1960s, the two local authorities have kept stakes in the airport ever since.

In 2004, Onmiport - then the airport's owners - paid the two councils £11.1m for an 80.1pc stake in the airport.

However, in February, the airport's current owner Regional and City Airports approached the two councils with an offer to buy up the remaining 19.9pc stake.

Negotiations took place and a revised offer was made, which officers at both councils were happy with.

The city council's cabinet agreed to sell its 6pc share last week and today saw Norfolk County Council follow suit in agreeing to give up its 9pc share.

The controlling Conservative cabinet voted unanimously to the sale.

You may also want to watch:

Andrew Jamieson, cabinet member for finance, said, since the 2004 sale of the bulk of shares, the council had not received any dividends from the shares which it had retained.

He said: "In fact, it has tended to cost us, because of the due diligence required each time the airport has refinanced its loans."

Legislator 1656 Ltd - an arms-length company jointly owned by the two councils - had previously agreed to sell its 4.9pc share.

As part of the deal there would also be a legally binding agreement meaning that for the next 15 years bi-annual meetings would be held between airport and council bosses "to exchange information".

Deputy leader Graham Plant said the sale would help the airport achieve its ambitions.

He said: "They are looking to increase their turnover from £70m to £140m and this will help with that.

"From my point of view, this is a good sale."

And Bill Borrett, cabinet member for adult social care, public health and prevention, said: "I support their objective of growing the airport, because I think it will be a generator of jobs and prosperity, not just for Norwich, but for the whole of the county."

The amount which the councils will be paid for the sale of their stakes has not been made public.

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Woman’s death is being treated as murder

A woman's body was found at a premises on Dereham Road. Photo: Luke Powell

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Dozens more homes set for Norfolk town after deal agreed for money towards services

The proposed entrance to the new homes on the Greenfields Road estate in Dereham. Picture: Archant

Top-rated restaurant to close - 10 years to the day since it opened

Desmond Baldry from Desmond's in Kirkley, which will close this week after 10 years in the town. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Wing mirror of Jeep smashed in road rage incident

Police are appealing for witnesses after a road rage incident in King's LynnPicture: Norfolk Constabulary

Preferred route for Western Link, to connect NDR to A47, is agreed and could cost £153m

Part of woodland near Ringland in the Wensum valley, where the western link road to the Northern Broadway (NDR) will come through if it gets built. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman murdered near Norwich believed to be care home resident

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman in her 80s was found dead at Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Millionaire boss slams Norwich council for banning his vans

Andre Serruys and daughter Annie at the half-finished restaurant in the Pedro's building. Pic: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists