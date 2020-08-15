Search

New housing policy to boost support for vulnerable residents

PUBLISHED: 06:37 15 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:37 15 August 2020

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt

Breckland Council. Picture: Ian Burt

A new housing policy to enable vulnerable and disabled people to access new funding and support has been adopted by Breckland Council.

Councillor Alison Webb of Breckland Council. Picture: Keith MindhamCouncillor Alison Webb of Breckland Council. Picture: Keith Mindham

The revised Housing Assistance Policy will see funding ring-fenced to help disabled residents to live more independently in their own homes and improve housing conditions for vulnerable residents.

Alison Webb, councillor and executive portfolio holder for housing at Breckland Council, said: “This new policy will help our disabled and vulnerable residents make essential and bespoke housing adaptations that will enable them to continue living independent lives.”

The previous policy already offered grants of up to £30,000 per household to help pay for adaptations, but the newly revised policy will now include the option for owner-occupiers to take a loan of £10,000 if disabled adaptions cost more than the initial £30,000 grant.

In addition, a new relocation grant of up to £6,000 is being made available to help disabled residents move to a more suitable property, if their current property cannot be adapted to meet their specific needs.

A separate grant of up to £5,000 will also be available to help remove potential hazards, such as major electrical problems or roof repairs, in a resident’s home, while grants of £500 will support day to day living by paying for minor safety and security alterations in the home.

Other Breckland housing grants include:

· Enhance grant, which is a grant available to owner occupiers to be used for home improvement works.

· Warm homes fund, which is a grant available to tenants and home owners to be used for the installation of first time central heating.

· Restore grants, which is a grant available to owners of long term empty properties to help bring the property back in to use,

· Disabled facilities grant, which is a grant available to a disabled person to allow them to continue living in their property.

Residents interested in finding out more about the new scheme should visit here .

