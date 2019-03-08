Could this former pumping station be converted into an 'ideal' home?

A former pump station on Hall Road which could be converted into a home. Picture: Vello Vello

A former pumping station which has sat redundant since the before the turn of the century could be brought back into use as a home.

Brundall-based homebuilders Vello Ltd has set its sights on the disused station on the former Anglian Water site on Hall Road in Norwich.

The company wants to convert the former station, which was replaced with a new facility in the 1990s, into a home and add an extension to it.

However, thus far, it has been unable to present a plan for the site that Norwich City Council is satisfied with and has seen two bids refused.

The council's planners have argued that the plans would encroach on public open space, however, the developers argue that as the redundant station is surrounded by fencing, it is isolated from the rest of the site.

Glyn Davies, the scheme's planning consultant, said: "Vello's argument is that it is a piece of land isolated by a fence that at the moment can not be used for anything.

"They see the plans as a positive way of bringing a site which is derelict and redundant into use."

The first proposal was put forward in May of this year and refused, while a second was submitted in July and was turned down last week.

Vello has already appealed the first refusal with the Planning Inspectorate, but should they lodge a second the two could be considered together.

Mr Davies added: "Vello sees the site as an ideal opportunity, but it really is down to the planning inspector to decide."

In refusing the latest effort, Graham Nelson, the council's head of planning, wrote: "The application site is an undesignated historic park and garden.

"The subdivision of the historic park and garden to be included within the private curtilage will result in harm to the character of it and would sterilise a section to the north of the site."

Mr Nelson added that the site had been designated as open space in the council's most recent local plan.

A planning inspector will assess the arguments of the council and Vello in October, before deciding whether to allow the proposal to go ahead.