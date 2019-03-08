Search

Blue tit blackout on town cul-de-sac down to just one lamp

PUBLISHED: 10:06 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:06 03 June 2019

Blue tits have caused a street lamp upgrade to be delayed. Picture: Steve Norris

Blue tits have caused a street lamp upgrade to be delayed. Picture: Steve Norris

Steve Norris

All but one street lamp on cul-de-sac which was plunged into darkness by a family of blue tits are now in working order.

Tim EastTim East

Two weeks ago, contractors upgrading eight street lights in St Walston's Close in Costessey for Norfolk County Council were required to stall their works following the discovery of a family of blue tits nesting within three columns.

Tim East, who lives in the close and is county councillor for Costessey said after this day - May 21 - none of the lamps were lighting up at night.

But contractors visiting the close have now said that as of the tail end of last week, all but one are fully operational.

A County Hall spokesman said: "While on site the contractor found no faults and all lights appeared to be functioning correctly, with the exception of one column in which the' nest was discovered.

"The lantern has been affixed to the column but the wiring has not been connected to avoid disturbing the nest, as such this is the only column which is not functioning.

"The nearby residents have been made aware of the situation and are keeping an eye on the column to inform the contractor once the birds have left the nest."

