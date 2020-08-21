‘Coronavirus is still with us’ - reminder letters for 450,000 Norfolk homes

Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Homes across Norfolk are being sent a letter and leaflet reminding people what to do if they have coronavirus symptoms- or have been in contact with some who has tested positive for the infection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Leaflets abour coronvirus are being sent to every home in Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Leaflets abour coronvirus are being sent to every home in Norfolk. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Amid predictions a second wave could hit in September or October, Norfolk County Council wants to stress the importance of NHS Test and Trace.

The mail-out, to 450,000 homes, includes an information leaflet called ‘Help Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus’ and a letter signed by council leader Andrew Proctor and Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk’s public health director.

Dr Smith said: “Firstly, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you for playing your part in protecting our community.

“Over the last four months, residents of Norfolk have made huge sacrifices to help to stop the spread of coronavirus. Staying home and socially distancing has not been easy and we are grateful for your efforts.

“Sadly, many Norfolk residents have already lost their lives to this virus, and our thoughts go out to you if you have lost members of your family, or friends.

“Whilst we are able to do more, we must remember that coronavirus is still with us.

“Together with the NHS and Public Health England, we have produced a leaflet which is full of information about how to protect ourselves and others, and how to stop the spread of coronavirus in Norfolk.”

The information sent to homes stresses that the best way to stay safe is for everyone to continue doing all the things people have been doing so far to help to stop the virus spreading.

That includes washing hands regularly with soap and water, keeping a safe distance from others and avoiding crowds, using tissues or elbows to catch coughs and sneezes, and using a face covering where appropriate.

It makes clear that the way to avoid wider lockdowns - as has happened in Leicester - is if experts are able to pinpoint where the virus is in Norfolk, which is why test and trace is so crucial.

They say everyone who has symptoms can get a test.

And they say if anyone, or a member of the household, has symptoms such as high temperature, continuous cough, loss of sense of smell/taste, they must isolate at home and get a test straight away.

To book a test call 119 or visit www.nhs.uk/coronavirus