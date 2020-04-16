Search

Advanced search

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

16 April, 2020 - 06:00
People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getty Images/iStockphoto

People in one district made 16 complaints about their noisy neighbours over the bank holiday weekend, but it remained quiet across much of the county.

District councils around Norfolk and Waveney have appealed for an awareness of others during a time when many people are already feeling anxious, such as with television and music volume, DIY noise, barking dogs or lighting bonfires.

South Norfolk Council was among the local authorities to make a plea for considerate behaviour, with a spokesperson saying ahead of the weekend: “We are seeing an increase in complaints from residents against their neighbours. Please be mindful that everybody is at home and that your actions could be impacting on others.

“Be more considerate of those around you and avoid playing loud music in your garden, having bonfires. If you have a barbecue, make sure it is lit well away from neighbouring properties and that the smoke is not drifting toward open windows and neighbouring gardens.

“Before making a complaint, please consider speaking to your neighbour as they are probably unaware of the problem they are causing. At the same time remember that people are entitled to be outside and this is a difficult time for all us, so try to be more tolerant of other people’s activities. Remember we are all in this together.”

You may also want to watch:

Despite the message, the district council said it received 16 noise complaints across the weekend, around 40pc up on a usual bank holiday weekend.

Breckland District Council had made a similar appeal and had minimal complaints, while Broadland District Council, which on Friday said it had seen a “small rise” in noise complaints, received just one, for loud music on Friday.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council had no complaints, while North Norfolk District Council said it had received two noise complaints over the weekend.

While East Suffolk Council did not respond to a request for the figures in its area, at the start of April a spokesman said its environmental health team had received an increase in complaints amid the lockdown.

They said, in particular, complaints related to “excessive noise from a variety of sources”, including TV and music, barking dogs and DIY activities.

Norwich City Council and the Borough Council of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk were unable to provide numbers for their areas when contacted.

For updates in your region, join our Facebook page here.

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

Months or weeks? How long will lockdown last and what will extension mean for you?

The government is to decision whether to extend or ease UK coronavirus lockdown restrictions. Picture: Getty

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

Man found dead in street

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a man was found collapsed in South Market Road, Great Yarmouth Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

‘Stay away’ warning after whale washes up on beach

A dead whale on the beach between Hunstanton and Heacham.

Four people die from suspected coronavirus at same care home

Six residents have no died from suspected coronavirus at Britten Court care home. Picture: Care UK

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Brewery gives away 20,000 pints of award-winning beer

Lacons Falcon Brewery in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Lacons

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hospitals confirm seven new deaths of coronavirus patients

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals though there are no new fatalities to report at the Queen Elizabeth hospital. Picture: Archant

“Devastating” blow as Norwich charity Open announces closure

The OPEN Norwich charity is at risk of closure. Pictured, chief executive Laura Ryburgh. Photo: OPEN Norwich

16 complaints over noisy neighbours at Easter in one district - but most of county remains quiet

People enjoyed barbecues in the warm weather over the Easter weekend. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Middle manager in county lines drug operation is jailed

Wayne Mann. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Care home CEO calls for more support as eight residents die from coronavirus

Daya Thayan, the CEO of Kingsley Healthcare, has called for more support from the government as the group announce eight residents at two Norfolk care homes have died from coronavirus. Picture: Kingsley Healthcare
Drive 24