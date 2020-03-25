Search

Advanced search

Video

Norfolk MP calls for ‘Covid coalition’ to tackle growing national emergency

PUBLISHED: 10:39 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:40 25 March 2020

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for a Covid coalition to tackle the growing national emergency sparked by the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Norfolk MP George Freeman has called for a Covid coalition to tackle the growing national emergency sparked by the outbreak of coronavirus. Picture: Keiron Tovell

Keiron Tovell

A Norfolk MP and former cabinet minister has called for a “Covid coalition” to tackle the growing national emergency sparked by the outbreak of coronavirus.

George Freeman, Conservative MP for Mid Norfolk, has demanded the “suspension of party politics as usual” and urged the government to bring in voices from across the political spectrum to tackle the spread of the disease and the economic downturn.

Mr Freeman, who lost his role as transport minister in the February reshuffle, said: “This pandemic changes everything - including politics. As the scale of the national emergency deepens we will need much more cross-party leadership.

“When we have a serious leader of the opposition we should invite Keir Starmer [if elected] to Covid Cobra, cabinet and joint No 10 briefings.

READ MORE: Norfolk MP George Freeman sacked

He added: “The curtailment of our freedoms, democracy, society and economy is going to demand a national government-style Covid coalition of all party leaders. It’s unavoidable.

“The scale of this - and the likely loss of tens of thousands of lives - demands a suspension of party politics as usual.”

Speaking last week, Mr Freeman warned: “This crisis is going to need everyone to pull together: locally and nationally. This is no time for local turf wars or party politics.

READ MORE ‘It will pass, but tough times are ahead’ - MPs write joint letter to Norfolk

“The prime minister is rightly keeping the opposition closely briefed and involved. There are tough decisions ahead which will need national unity.”

But Norwich South Labour MP, Clive Lewis, warned against the move, saying: “The decisions they’re making are theirs alone.”

Mr Lewis added: “Tory MPs like George Freeman are mooting the idea that this is now the time for a unity government – bringing in Keir Starmer if he wins the leadership election.

“If you continue to make poor decisions then bringing other people in from other parties to share in that, it doesn’t become appropriate.”

READ MORE: MP urges Londoners not to use their Norfolk second homes

Calls for greater collaboration come just days after the prime minister ordered the public to remain inside their homes.

No 10 has invited the SNP first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, the Labour Welsh first minister, Mark Drakeford, and the DUP first minister of Ireland into emergency meetings already, with London mayor Sadiq Khan also included in recent Cobra meetings.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant

9 TV stars who live in Norfolk

TV presenter Jake Humphrey, Loose Women panelist Janet-Street Porter and star of Normal for Norfolk Desmond MacCarthy. Picture: Antony Kelly/PA

Number of Covid-19 cases in Norfolk increases to 42

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Norfolk councillor dragged out of pool by Tenerife police after defying coronavirus restrictions

Joanne Rust, who stood as Labour candidate for North West Norfolk at the December general election, defied coronavirus quarantine rules by swimming in a Tenerife pool. Picture: Archant

Family’s tribute to ‘beautiful, funny, talented, and a little bit crazy’ daughter and sister

Family pay tribute to

‘I’m why you must take this seriously’ - Healthy 28-year-old tells of coronavirus horror

Ryan Van Waterschoot was put on an oxygen mask for five days while he battled coronavirus in hospital. Picture: Ryan Van Waterschoot

‘Mobbed’ seaside village closes car park and begs people not to visit

Winterton is famed for its beauty and lonely expanse of beach and dunes. But with the coronavirus outbreak putting most activities off limits it became too crowded at the weekend leading to fears about exposure to the virus Picture: Liz Coates

Norfolk coronavirus cases rise to 34

The coronavirus unit which has been installed at the Queen Elizabth Hospital in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus patient in 50s dies at Norwich hospital

One person has tested positive for coronavirus at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH

‘Urgent talks’ over MOT following lockdown announcement

The Department of Transport is currently in discussions about MOTs for cars, motorbikes and vans during the coronavirus. Picture: PA

City keeper signs new deal

Norwich City goalkeeper Aston Oxborough has signed a new deal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘Money doesn’t matter’: Popular fish and chip shop donates tonnes of food as it closes doors

Mary Janes chip shop in Cromer has donated tonnes of food to care homes. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

One of Norwich’s oldest stores makes plea to customers: ‘We need you more than ever.’

Emily Motts, who continues to run Thorns DIY along with her father and sister. She is pictured here in happier times but is vowing to keep the store open for customers throughout coronavirus. Pic: Archant
Drive 24