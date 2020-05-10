Search

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

PUBLISHED: 21:20 10 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:20 10 May 2020

Handout photo issued by 10 Downing Street of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street, London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

The prime minister’s proposed route out of lockdown has been met with a mixed reaction from social media users in Norfolk.

Boris Johnson this evening announced a “conditional” exit plan for the nation to be brought out of lockdown, as it continues its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

And the announcement received a broad range of responses from members of this newspaper’s Facebook community, some describing it as “a bit of a joke” and others “common sense”.

Paddy Bennett wrote: “Bit of a joke. Go back to work but don’t use public transport to get there? What about those with kids who still can’t go to school? In Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland [there is a] much clearer message.”

Rachael Verlander, however, wrote: “Common sense... no surprises. Well said Boris, now let’s see who listens to your advice.”

One aspect that was particularly criticised was the prospect of children returning to school as early as June 1, and the phased approach to the reopening.

Gemma Bradley wrote: “So people who are shielding and vulnerable are told to stay at home until June 30 but it is okay to send my reception to school come June 1?”

There were also concerns that the lifting of restriction on travel for exercise will see people flocking to the coast and putting its communities at risk.

Alexander Jackson wrote: “I think the worry is people from outside the county will see Norfolk as a safe haven due to low transmission rate and we will get a second wave worse than the first.”

Kathy Sims added: “Everyone will be flocking to the coast putting us all at risk. We should be limited to how far we can drive to exercise - 10 to 15 miles is more than enough at the moment.”

Shirley Fox added: “The beaches will be full if it is hot.”

Some people also felt the message required greater clarity, including Paul Spilling, who described it as “too vague”. Beverly Joy added that it was “very confusing”.

Tom Davies added:” The message was very confusing at not clear at all.”

