Search

Advanced search

Claim that coronavirus has made £271m Anglia Square revamp ‘untenable’

PUBLISHED: 14:38 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:39 22 July 2020

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Anglia Square. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

The impact of coronavirus has made the proposed £271m revamp of Anglia Square untenable, according to Green councillors who are urging government minister Robert Jenrick to turn down the scheme.

The Anglia Square proposals, by Columbia Threadneedle and Weston Homes, which include 1,200 new homes in a 20-storey tower, a hotel, cinema, car parks and new shops were approved by Norwich City Council in 2018.

But, at the request of opponents concerned over its impact on the heritage of Norwich, the matter was called in by the government – triggering a four-week planning inquiry.

Following that inquiry, planning inspector Dave Prentis has submitted a recommendation on whether or not the scheme should go ahead, with the final decision to be made by the communities secretary Mr Jenrick.

But Green Party councillors in Norwich have written to Mr Jenrick urging him to say no to the scheme, saying the impact of coronavirus has made the scheme unviable.

Denise Carlo, Green city councillor for Nelson ward, said: “Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the case for the proposed development at Anglia Square was only marginally viable. The fall-out from the COVID-19 pandemic has made, in our view, the scheme untenable.

The Anglia Square revamp plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston HomesThe Anglia Square revamp plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

You may also want to watch:

“It would benefit no one if the oldest part of the most intact medieval city in Britain were to be sacrificed for a new white elephant development that is of little relevance for a post-COVID economy.”

Ms Carlo said coronavirus had “accelerated” a move to on-line shopping and that the pandemic was also likely to make tower block living less popular.

The scheme is already due to benefit from public subsidy to make it viable, Ms Carlo said.

Green city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil DidsburyGreen city councillor Denise Carlo. Picture: Neil Didsbury

That includes a £15m grant from Homes England and potentially being excused from paying around £9m in Community Infrastructure Fund money, following a decision by the city council the month before permission was granted.

Ms Carlo said: “Anything that affects the viability, such as the impacts of COVID-19 on the retail and housing elements, will push a ‘marginal’ viability to an ‘untenable’ viability.”

Weston Homes did not want to comment.

Mr Jenrick has to make a decision over the scheme by September 7.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

‘Two loud bangs’ wake residents as charity van torched

A van belonging to the Benjamin Foundation charity was gutted by fire in Holt. Picture: Benjamin Foundation

Most Read

‘It is so wrong’ - Facebook group urging boycott of village slammed by locals

Beach Road is a holiday hub for tourists, and a call to boycott attractions just as the holiday seasons tries to slip back into gear has caused

Town kebab shop given six months to quit building

Kebab shop owner, Ahmed Farag (right) and employee, Mohamed Abdelhafez (left).Thetford Kebab House is set to close after Thetford Town Council terminated the business's lease at The Shambles. Photo: Emily Thomson

Man and woman found dead after police force way into home

The bodies of a man and a woman were found at a house in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston-on-Sea, on Tuesday evening. Picture: Google

People are stumped as more and more random teacups appear on A47 roundabout

Teacups and even a teapot have sprung up on a roundabout in Gorleston bewildering locals who have also reported plates in other locations Picture: Jason Paving and Landscape

13 of the best beer gardens in Norfolk

There are plenty of brilliant beer gardens in Norfolk to visit this summer. Pictured is the Acle Bridge Inn. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Gone in 15 seconds, but couple landed with £160 parking charge

Paula Gundry and husband Craig Knights who have ignored demands from NPE to pay £160 for a 15-second stop at Sentinel House in Norwich. Photo: Paula Gundry Interiors

Are you in pictures of school’s lost history unearthed during refurb?

A treasure trove of old pictures have been found during modernisation work at Smithdon High School in Hunstanton If you recognise yourself or anyone in one, the school would love to hear from you Picture supplied by Smithdon High School

First look at new 91-bedroom, seven-storey luxury hotel planned for Norwich city centre

How the new hotel in Norwich city centre could look. Pic: submitted/CAM Architects

Floral tributes to ‘lovely person’ as police probe double death

Emergency services at a flat on Oxford Avenue in Gorleston-on-Sea, Norfolk after the bodies of a man and a woman were discovered in the property. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Where to buy your Norfolk flag face mask

Steve Downes wearing a Norfolk Day mask. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY