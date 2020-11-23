Search

Advanced search

Video

School closed after coronavirus case

PUBLISHED: 09:50 23 November 2020 | UPDATED: 10:13 23 November 2020

Colman Infant School, which is closed due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Colman Infant School, which is closed due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A Norwich school has been completely closed due to coronavirus.

Colman Infant School has been shut for two weeks due to a confirmed case of Covid-19 within the school.

Julie Sandford, executive headteacher of The Colman Federation, said, in a letter to parents, that: “We are working closely with the Norfolk Outbreak Management Team at Norfolk County Council and continue to be vigilant for any other cases.”

Children and staff members who have been in direct prolonged contact with the confirmed case have been sent separate letters advising them to self-isolate in line with the national guidance.

Those parents whose children are not identified as close contact do not have to self-isolate, unless they show symptoms.

And the nearby Colman Junior School, also part of the Colman Federation, has also closed to children in the Year 4 group bubbles, due to a confirmed coronavirus case.

Norwich’s Lakenham Primary School, which closed completely last week following an outbreak, remains shut, as does St Mary and St Peter Catholic Primary School in Gorleston.

Catton Grove Primary School in Norwich is partially closed - with the caterpillars year 2 bubble not to return to school until Friday, December 4.

Last week, Norfolk’s public health director Dr Louise Smith said there were coronavirus situations, where a school had reported at least one case, in 144 Norfolk schools.

She had suggested marshals could be used outside schools to make sure pupils and parents stick to social distancing rules to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

And she told a council meeting that staff and pupils could be letting their guard down outside the classrooms.

Speaking at Norfolk County Council’s scrutiny committee meeting, Dr Smith said: “We are getting a number of reports that Covid safety and security is maintained within classrooms but is not maintained in the same way in less regulated environments including staff rooms, playgrounds and the streets around the school gate.”

The Covid support officers, which some councils have put in place, would be the “obvious potential solution” for enforcing social distancing outside the gates, she suggested.

MORE: Q&A - what are the rules if my child is sent home from school to self-isolate?

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two people suffer serious leg injuries after five-car A11 lay-by crash

The A11 southbound carriageway was closed between Thickthorn and Attleborough for almost 10 hours. Picture: Ian Burt

School closed after coronavirus case

Colman Infant School, which is closed due to coronavirus. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six things you might have missed after City’s hard fought win at Boro

Grant Hanley, Ben Gibson and Tim Krul celebrate Norwich City's 1-0 win at Middlesbrough Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Christmas presents stolen from car

A car with Christmas presents inside was broken into during the early hours of this morning, in Thetford. Photo: Tammy Sammons

Mother’s ‘living hell’ after son dies despite 15 GP visits in under four months

Lisa Middlemass with her son Luke Baker, who died despite visiting doctors 15 times in three-and-a-half months. PHOTO: Lisa Middlemass