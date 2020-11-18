Search

Controversial 170-home plan for village WILL go ahead as developer wins appeal

PUBLISHED: 12:28 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:28 18 November 2020

Delight has turned to disappointment for villages campaigning against plans for 170 new homes. Photo: Dan Grimmer

A controversial plan to build 170 new homes in a Norfolk village have been given the go ahead - despite being turned down locally.

Last year, developer Quantum Land saw its plans in Brundall refused by Broadland Council’s planning committee, much to the delight of villagers who had campaigned against it.

However, the Bournemouth-based firm has now been given permission for the scheme after winning an appeal against the decision through the Planning Inspectorate.

The application site, which sits east of Memorial Hall on Links Avenue, now benefits from outline planning permission, with inspector Zoe Raygen ruling in favour of the developer.

The decision has been met with disappointment from campaigners who fought to make their voices heard over the proposal.

The scheme was met with fierce opposition in the village, with a petition organised by community group Brundall Future attracting more than 750 signatures.

In a statement published on the council’s website, a spokesman for Brundall Parish Council said: “This is a hugely disappointing outcome for the village and our community. We could not have reasonably done any more as a community to oppose the application.

“The outcome of the appeal will resonate through the village and we may be asked what further action can be taken to oppose the development. In my understanding, there is nothing further that can be done following the Planning Inspectorate’s decision and the potential for a judicial review is very unlikely to be supported or succeed.”

Campaigners had argued passionately against the plans, insisting the village would be unable to cope with the additional homes.

However, in her report the inspector wrote: “There is no substantial evidence before me to suggest the infrastructure of Brundall would not have the capacity for a further 170 dwellings.”

The proposals include the addition of a new sports park and a country park, while a third of the new homes have been promised as affordable housing.

With outline permission now granted, Quantum Land will submit a new application setting out the finer details of the scheme in due course.

