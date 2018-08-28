Search

Advanced search

Controversial Anglia Square revamp recommended for go-ahead by Norwich City Council officers

PUBLISHED: 17:24 28 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:27 28 November 2018

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower. Photo: Weston Homes

Weston Homes

The controversial £271m proposal to revamp Norwich’s Anglia Square has been recommended for approval.

A decision on the proposals for Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLYA decision on the proposals for Anglia Square will be made on Thursday, December 6. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The plans for the shopping complex, including a 20-storey tower, will come before Norwich City Council’s planning committee on Thursday, December 6.

And officers at City Hall are saying they believe the committee should grant approval.

Their recommendation was revealed in the agenda for the meeting, in which officers state: “In the final analysis the planning merits of the proposed scheme are considered to be finely balanced.

“The scheme has divided opinion and it is the officer view that either a decision to approve or refuse the scheme could rationally be justified depending on the weight ascribed to particular considerations.”

But council officers conclude, although the development and the tower would cause harm, a “compelling case” had been made for it, with “economic and social benefits” for the city. Hence, they are recommending approval.

Developer Weston Homes, with investment firm Columbia Threadneedle, wants to demolish the shopping centre, along with the neighbouring Sovereign House.

The buildings would be replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, the tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

The city council has received 939 comments on the original proposals and the revised plans. Of that number, 767 objected and 120 supported it.

There have been two petitions, from Cathedral Magdalen and St Augustine’s Neighbourhood Forum and St Augustine’s Community Together Residents’ Association, with 554 and 609 signatures.

The Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral, the Norwich Society and Castle Mall are among objectors.

And Historic England has warned the three large blocks of up to 12 storeys and one 20-storey tower would have an “extensive and severe impact on the extraordinary historic character of Norwich”.

The national body has said, if the city council is minded to approve the scheme, they will seek to get the decision “called in”, so the final decision rests with the secretary of state for housing, currently James Brokenshire.

MORE: Crunch time for Anglia Square revamp: How did we get here?

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video ‘Chaos’ on the roads as lorry crashes into central reservation on A11

A11 blocked after lorry crashes into central reservation. Picture: Ian Burt

Video Daniel Farke provides an injury update on Moritz Leitner after table-topping Norwich City’s hard-fought point at Hull

Tom Trybull headed Norwich City's best chance wide at the KCOM Stadium Picture: Matt Wilkinson/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith

Norwich landlord told he must demolish extension built without permission

The first floor extension was built above a garage at the home in Ruskin Road, Norwich. Pic: Google.

Mental health trust put in special measures for third time as failings branded ‘deeply disturbing’

Lucy Webb-Rose speaks out about her experiences with local mental health services at Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust is judged inadequate by the CQC. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Nine cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a vintage toy fair to Winter Wonderland

The new Norfolk Christmas Fayre will follow the traditional open evening and outdoor crib blessing at Norwich Cathedral Credit: Denise Bradley

All Saints can’t wait to return to ‘really cool’ Norwich on latest tour

All Saints are heading to Norwich as part of their Testament tour Credit: All Saints/supplied by SJM Concerts

Homeowner ordered to demolish outbuilding and wall built without permission

Norwich City Council served an enforcement notice against Carl Western in March after the structure was built in the front garden of his Drayton Road home. Photo: Archant

Police appeal following four car fatal collision

Accident

Norfolk family win £3000 revamp after their bathroom is voted Britain’s worst

Sarah Smith (centre) and her family. Photo: Sarah Smith
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast