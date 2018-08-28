It’s a yes! Anglia Square £271m revamp agreed after fierce six-hour debate

The Anglia Square plans include a 20-storey tower.

The controversial £271m redevelopment of Norwich’s Anglia Square has been approved by city councillors.

The scheme was granted permission by 7 votes to 5 by members of Norwich City Council’s planning committee.

But the developers will now have to wait to see whether a final decision will rest with secretary of state James Brokenshire, after objectors triggered a bid to get the issue called in by the government.

Developer Weston Homes, with investment firm Columbia Threadneedle, has applied to demolish the shopping centre, along with the neighbouring Sovereign House.

The buildings would be replaced with new blocks, including 1,234 new homes, a leisure quarter with a cinema, car parks, a 200-bed hotel, the tower block and a new home for Surrey Chapel.

But the proposal has been controversial. The city council has received 939 comments on the original proposals and the revised plans - which included the tower’s height being cut from 25 storeys to 20 storeys.

Of those who submitted comments during the planning process, 767 objected to the plans and 120 supported them.

Objectors include Historic England, the Norwich Society and the Dean and Chapter of Norwich Cathedral. They say the scheme would damage people’s appreciation of the Norman castle, the medieval cathedral, the Roman Catholic cathedral, City Hall and medieval churches.

Dozens of objectors, including John Neale from Historic England, spoke at today’s meeting in the council chamber at City Hall to urge councillors to reject the plans.

But officers at City Hall had recommending approval - and the committee agreed to grant it.

Officers said, although the development and the tower would cause harm, a “compelling case” had been made, with “economic and social benefits” for the city.

They said, once Anglia Square is revamped and re-opened, there would be 536 to 763 full and part-time jobs in the shops, offices, bars, hotel and so on. There are currently about 200 to 250 jobs there.

The revamp of the complex, which would include the demolition of Sovereign House, would take an estimated eight years to complete.

The developer has said the work will be done in phases.

It also has a separate application in to create ‘pop up’ units in shipping containers under Magdalen Street flyover, which could be used by displaced retailers during construction work.

Columbia Threadneedle has said all existing tenants will be given the opportunity to agree commercial terms to stay in the new look square.

And they have indicated that they will seek to retain as many as possible of the existing tenants within the scheme, with discussions about Boots, Poundland and Shoe Zone among those which have taken place already.