£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England. Highways England

Seven miles of the A47 will be dualled as part of a £300m contract awarded last week.

And some of the money will go toward upgrading the Thickthorn junction.

As part of its Regional Delivery Partnerships framework, Highways England has signed the contract with Galliford Try to deliver the A47 corridor improvement programme around Norwich and Peterborough.

The A47 improvement programme stretches from the west of Peterborough to Great Yarmouth and involves three sections upgraded to dual carriageway and two junction improvements. Subject to planning consent, the programme is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

In Norfolk, one and a half miles of the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham and around five and a half miles of the A47 between North Tuddenham to Easton will be dualled, while the A47/A11 Thickthorn junction will also be upgraded.