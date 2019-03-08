Search

Advanced search

£300m contract signed to dual A47

PUBLISHED: 21:29 23 September 2019 | UPDATED: 21:32 23 September 2019

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Highways England

Seven miles of the A47 will be dualled as part of a £300m contract awarded last week.

And some of the money will go toward upgrading the Thickthorn junction.

As part of its Regional Delivery Partnerships framework, Highways England has signed the contract with Galliford Try to deliver the A47 corridor improvement programme around Norwich and Peterborough.

You may also want to watch:

The A47 improvement programme stretches from the west of Peterborough to Great Yarmouth and involves three sections upgraded to dual carriageway and two junction improvements. Subject to planning consent, the programme is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

In Norfolk, one and a half miles of the A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham and around five and a half miles of the A47 between North Tuddenham to Easton will be dualled, while the A47/A11 Thickthorn junction will also be upgraded.

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Most Read

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Trash Girl has fresh start as ‘uphill battle’ to save the planet rolls on

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Cyclists blast ‘embarrassing’ new cycle track - which has trees in the middle

Richard Bearman from the Norwich Cycling Campaign measuring the new cycle lane in Prince of Wales Road. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Reader Letter: I’m fed up of military noise over Norfolk

The first F-35 B Lightning stealth aircraft piloted by Wing Commnder John Butcher touches down at RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Flood alert as parts of Norfolk set for torrential rain

Norfolk is set for very heavy rain and flooding. Photo: Sonya Duncan

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

‘Tale of two cities’ - minister visits award-winning social housing estate while ‘slums’ are being built

The housing minister Esther McVey with councillor Alan Waters at the award-winning Goldsmith Street housing in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Michael Sheen fronts campaign starring Norfolk teen

Actor Michael Sheen Photo: Wikipedia
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists