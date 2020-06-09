Search

Advanced search

Consultation over plans for major Crisp Maltings expansion extended

PUBLISHED: 16:39 09 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:39 09 June 2020

Plans for the site's expansion. A sketch of the residential homes. Photo: Bidwells/Crisp Maltings

Plans for the site's expansion. A sketch of the residential homes. Photo: Bidwells/Crisp Maltings

Archant

Consultation on plans for a major expansion of a Norfolk maltings has been extended by more than six weeks.

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp MaltingsBarley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Crisp Maltings, in Great Ryburgh, is hoping to expand its site and operations with 15 new silos and a new warehouse, as well as providing new housing.

Plans for the headquarters, near Fakenham, have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by the speciality grower and malt manufacturer.

The scheme could see a 60,000 sqft warehouse, 15 3,000-tonne silos, a new HGV access road, 50 new homes and community facilities, and further expansion of the site, off Fakenham Road, split across three applications.

READ MORE: Major expansion at Crisp Maltings could see new silos and 50 homes built

And now the firm has written to residents to extend a consultation period, during which they can give their views on the proposed development.

Chief executive David Thompson said: “You are probably aware Crisp has submitted three planning applications to NNDC for development in the village and that consultation is underway.

“There is clearly a lot of interest in the proposed developments and we wanted to make sure you are aware of the opportunity to comment.”

You may also want to watch:

The initial statutory 30-day consultation period was Thursday, April 16, to Thursday, May 14.

But Mr Thompson said that due to “all the issues created by the pandemic, we have prolonged the consultation to 75 days... beyond the extensions requested by Ryburgh Parish Council” and the deadline is now Tuesday, June 30.

READ MORE: Slump in lockdown beer demand leaves farmers grappling with a huge barley backlog

Some neighbours have already expressed concern over the plans.

One objector said: “How can we guarantee the number of HGVs passing through will not increase? Building this road does not mean it will be used by all drivers.”

They added: “There will be an increase in people using the bus stop. How will this be made safe? Who can answer these questions?”

While a resident on Fakenham Road said they felt “threatened” with the expansion and asked: “How on earth will the village manage? It will be chaos.”

They said: “Crisp Maltings have outgrown the site and morally should look for alternative premises. Please do not sacrifice our delightful village. It will sign an open document to become unrecognisable and devalued.”

Crisp Maltings said the parish council had asked for a “holistic masterplan” which was presented to the community and council in 2017, prompting “useful feedback”.

READ MORE: Plans for major maltings expansion criticised as ‘out of keeping’ with area

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Family pay tribute to man who died after falling from Norwich tower block

Craig Stubbs, who died after falling from Normandie Tower in Norwich. Picture released by Norfolk Police.

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Norfolk pubs react to news they could reopen this month

Russell Evans (left) and Greg Adjemian (right) on reopening in June. Picture: Getty/Archant

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Water supply restored to homes across Norwich after pump failure

Hundreds of homes across Norwich and beyond were left with low water pressure or no supply at all after a pump failure. Anglian Water engineers were tasked with fixing the issue. Picture: Anglian Water

Woman sexually assaulted by stranger in park

A woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted by a man in Kett's Park in Wymondham. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Bragging driver crashed Mercedes into policewoman’s car while sending pictures speeding at 120mph

The damage to the Mercedes car driven by speeding motorist Jack Cornwall. Picture: Gwent Police

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man in 80s is first coronavirus death in Norfolk hospitals for six days

A man in his 80s with coronavirus died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, but there have been no further deaths recorded at the James Paget or Queen Elizabeth hospitals. Picture: Archant

Landlady who renovated The Stanley NR3 leaving to transform another Norwich pub

Rose Hanison is leaving The Stanley NR3 pub in Norwich to become landlady of The Earlham, which will be in the former Mr Pickwick's Picture: Rose Hanison

Two arrested after thousands of illegal cigarettes seized

Some of the counterfeit cigarettes seized in raids in King's Lynn Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Manager who gloated about getting away with coverage of patient’s death is dismissed

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her. Photo: Livermore Family/Archant
Drive 24