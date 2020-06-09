Consultation over plans for major Crisp Maltings expansion extended

Plans for the site's expansion. A sketch of the residential homes. Photo: Bidwells/Crisp Maltings Archant

Consultation on plans for a major expansion of a Norfolk maltings has been extended by more than six weeks.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings Barley harvesting near Salhouse, Norfolk, for Crisp Maltings. Photo: Angela Sharpe/Crisp Maltings

Crisp Maltings, in Great Ryburgh, is hoping to expand its site and operations with 15 new silos and a new warehouse, as well as providing new housing.

Plans for the headquarters, near Fakenham, have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) by the speciality grower and malt manufacturer.

The scheme could see a 60,000 sqft warehouse, 15 3,000-tonne silos, a new HGV access road, 50 new homes and community facilities, and further expansion of the site, off Fakenham Road, split across three applications.

READ MORE: Major expansion at Crisp Maltings could see new silos and 50 homes built

And now the firm has written to residents to extend a consultation period, during which they can give their views on the proposed development.

Chief executive David Thompson said: “You are probably aware Crisp has submitted three planning applications to NNDC for development in the village and that consultation is underway.

“There is clearly a lot of interest in the proposed developments and we wanted to make sure you are aware of the opportunity to comment.”

You may also want to watch:

The initial statutory 30-day consultation period was Thursday, April 16, to Thursday, May 14.

But Mr Thompson said that due to “all the issues created by the pandemic, we have prolonged the consultation to 75 days... beyond the extensions requested by Ryburgh Parish Council” and the deadline is now Tuesday, June 30.

READ MORE: Slump in lockdown beer demand leaves farmers grappling with a huge barley backlog

Some neighbours have already expressed concern over the plans.

One objector said: “How can we guarantee the number of HGVs passing through will not increase? Building this road does not mean it will be used by all drivers.”

They added: “There will be an increase in people using the bus stop. How will this be made safe? Who can answer these questions?”

While a resident on Fakenham Road said they felt “threatened” with the expansion and asked: “How on earth will the village manage? It will be chaos.”

They said: “Crisp Maltings have outgrown the site and morally should look for alternative premises. Please do not sacrifice our delightful village. It will sign an open document to become unrecognisable and devalued.”

Crisp Maltings said the parish council had asked for a “holistic masterplan” which was presented to the community and council in 2017, prompting “useful feedback”.

READ MORE: Plans for major maltings expansion criticised as ‘out of keeping’ with area