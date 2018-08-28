Wetland park could form centre of Nelson’s Quay development in King’s Lynn

An overview of the Nar Loop and wetland Picture: West Norfolk council Archant

A wetland park could form the centrepiece of a major development alongside King’s Lynn’s historic quarter, councillors heard tonight.

An artist's impression of part of the scheme Picture: West Norfolk council An artist's impression of part of the scheme Picture: West Norfolk council

It would be built around the Nar Loop, off Boal Quay, as part of a major waterfront regeneration scheme dubbed Nelson’s Quay, West Norfolk council’s regeneration and environment panel was told.

Some 430 homes and more than 7,500 sqm of commercial space including shops and cafes are proposed for the combined sites of South Quay and Boal Quay.

Public consultation has now finished into the scheme. Tonight councillors heard members of the fishing co-operative needed to be able to work from the quays 24/7.

Bevin Carey, from consultants Aecom, said the Environment Agency said climate change and future flood defences should be considered.

She said stakeholders had expressed a “desire for quality, open access to open space”.

Councillors also heard there were fears Harding’s Way - currently a bus and cycle route - could be re-opened as part of the scheme. People taking part wanted Harding’s Way to remain as it is.

There were reservations over building density and heights, along with traffic and car parking.

There were 85 written responses - 32pc supportive, 34pc supportive to an extent and 34pc against.

Consultation with stakeholders will continue, councillors heard. A formal planning application is expected early next year and work could begin in 2020.

Judy Collinson said she hoped the development would incorporate play equipment to attract families to the area.

Elizabeth Watson said the exhibition on the scheme at the Duke’s Head had been very informative.

Opposition has been raised to naming the development after Nelson - who had scant links with Lynn.

Council leader Brian Long said it was a nationally-known name. Thomas Smith said blocks in the development could be named after ships with took part in the Battle of Trafalgar.