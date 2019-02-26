Last chance to have say on £1.3m revamp of Norwich’s Tombland

Time is running out for people to have their say on a major £1.3m overhaul of one of the most historic parts of Norwich city centre.

Consultation on plans to transform Tombland is drawing to a close, with the deadline for comments this Thursday (February 28).

The proposals would see the creation of a new open space in the area, removing the disused public toilets and closing the one-way road currently used for loading and as a taxi rank.

It would also involve the creation of a two-way approach to the Cathedral’s Ethelbert Gate and a shared loading bay and coach stop, Hackney carriage stand, disabled parking space and night-time taxi rank. Two bus stops would also be moved.

The obelisk drinking fountain would be refurbished and moved to the centre of the public space, while the pedestrian crossing would be widened and put on a raised table.

The aims of the Transport for Norwich project are to improve walking and cycling links, provide better access to public transport, make the area more accessible for disabled people and to attract investment by improving the quality and look of the area.

Mike Stonard, Norwich City Council cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, says: “We’d like feedback on the plans from anyone who visits, lives in or uses the area to help shape the version of the scheme that will be put forward for funding.

“This consultation is just on the initial ideas for the project but we’d like as many people as possible to get involved to help us take the project into the next phase of development.”

Full details on the proposals and a link to the online consultation are available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/tombland

The same information is also on display on the first floor landing of City Hall until Thursday. It can be viewed from 9am to 5pm.

The consultation is taking place at a time when another Transport for Norwich project is bringing major changes to the Prince of Wales Road and Rose Lane areas of the city.

As part of that work, the downhill section of Cattle Market Street, towards Rose Lane, shut from Monday for two weeks, at the junction with Rouen Road.

Traffic which would usually head down that road is being diverted down Rouen Road.