Have your say on development in King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Hunstanton

PUBLISHED: 13:30 03 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:30 03 March 2019

The local plan sets out where homes and businesses could be built between now and 2036 Picture: Ian Burt

The local plan sets out where homes and businesses could be built between now and 2036 Picture: Ian Burt

People can have their say over future development in west Norfolk.

Richard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development Picture: Chris BishopRichard Blunt, West Norfolk council's cabinet member for development Picture: Chris Bishop

A public consultation is being launched on Monday Marsch 4 over the borough council’s local plan, which sets out where planners and councillors believe new homes and businesses could be built between now and 2036.

It comes as the government revises its estimate of the number of new homes needing to be built each year to meet demand in the borough from 670 to 550.

Richard Blunt, the council’s cabinet member for development, said: “The local plan is all about looking where development could and should take place across the borough. In this version, the government’s housing requirement has reduced, but that growth is still needed. It is fair to say that as a result we do not need to identify an enormous number of new sites.

“Some of the main points identified include the need to encourage different types of development including self-build and affordable housing. A clear growth corridor has been identified along the A10 and main railway line to London and Cambridge.

Land along the A10 corridor is being given Land along the A10 corridor is being given "increased emphasis" for development Picture: Chris Bishop

“The purpose of the consultation is to check that we haven’t missed anything. To make sure there are no obvious flaws or better alternatives that we haven’t spotted.”

The plan now places “increased emphasis” on developing the so-called A10 corridor and land along the rail line from King’s Lynn to Cambridge and London King’s Cross.

It says: “This would mean more growth at King’s Lynn, Downham Market and Watlington. There is also a desire to enable further growth at Marham to support the continued presence of RAF Marham close by.”

Hunstanton and the “Wisbech fringe” are only allocated “modest” amounts of growth.

Land earmarked for development on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopLand earmarked for development on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

The consultation remains open until 5pm on April 15.2019.

Online comments can be made here.

A series of consultation events are also being held. Drop-in sessions will be held from 2 - 7pm at Downham Market Town Hall on Tuesday, March 5; Hunstanton Town Hall on Wednesday, March 6 and King’s Lynn Town Hall (Stone Hall) On Tuesday, March 12.

