Last chance for say over £900,000 revamp for Norwich streets

PUBLISHED: 13:50 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 23 May 2019

How Bank Plain could look after the proposed revamp. Pic: Transport For Norwich.

Transport For Norwich

Transport For Norwich

Time is running out for people to have their say over a near £1m project which would see changes made to another part of Norwich city centre.

Transport for Norwich wants to spend just over £900,000 of £6m awarded by the Department for Transport through the Transforming Cities scheme on a shake-up for the London Street/Bank Plain part of the city.

Officers at Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council says the scheme aims to create a clearer pedestrian route between Prince of Wales Road and London Street via Bank Plain, while also improving the quality of the public spaces in the area.

Proposals include creating new meeting areas in the centre of London Street where it meets Opie Street and at the top of the street, where it meets Bank Plain.

Officers say there would also be improvements to loading and parking facilities, and the removal of redundant signs and street furniture.

Council bosses say the project would build on work being done in King Street, Rose Lane and Prince of Wales Road.

Consultation over the proposals started earlier this month and more than a hundred people have had their say so far. The consultation comes to an end on Thursday, May 30.

Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's member with responsibility for Transport for Norfolk, said: "London Street is an important part of Norwich and is of historical significance as the first shopping street in the UK to be pedestrianised more than 50 years ago.

"We're asking for people's views on plans to improve the area, which preserve its heritage while creating new public spaces and a more pleasant environment for those spending time there or using it as a route into the city centre.

"We'd like as many people as possible to get involved to help us take the project into the next phase of development."

Once the consultation is over, council officers will consider the responses and report them back to councillors later in the year, who will then decide how to proceed.

Full details on the proposals and a link to the online consultation are available at www.norfolk.gov.uk/londonstreet.

The same information is on display on the first floor landing of City Hall and at OPEN in Bank Plain until Thursday. May 30, from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

