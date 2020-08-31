Search

Consultation launched on plan to ban pavement parking

PUBLISHED: 10:07 31 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:07 31 August 2020

Parking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Archant

Archant

Parking on pavements could be banned under plans to ease journeys for disabled people and parents pushing prams.

On street car parking in the narrow streets of Norwich golden triangle. Picture: Mike PageOn street car parking in the narrow streets of Norwich golden triangle. Picture: Mike Page

Recent research from charity Guide Dogs indicated that 32pc of people with visual impairments and 48pc of wheelchair users are less keen to go out on their own because of antisocial pavement parking.

A ban could hit households in narrow streets across Norwich where parking outside homes on both sides of the street is only possible by drivers using part of the pavement.

Pavement parking is already banned in London. The Department for Transport (DfT) is consulting on three options in relation to pavement parking.

Parking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented but can be frustarting for pedestrians. Picture: Neil DidsburyParking on pavements is necessary for many living in old terraced streets which were built before cars were invented but can be frustarting for pedestrians. Picture: Neil Didsbury

These include extend the London-style ban nationwide, making it easier for councils to prohibit pavement parking, and giving councils the power to fine offenders

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Parking on pavements means wheelchair users, visually impaired people and parents with pushchairs can be forced into the road, which is not only dangerous, but discourages people from making journeys.

“A key part of our green, post-Covid recovery will be encouraging more people to choose active travel, such as walking, so it is vital that we make the nation’s pavements accessible for everyone.

“Pavement parking presents a clear safety risk when parked cars occupy the pavement and force vulnerable pedestrians to move into the road.”

A report by the Commons Transport Select Committee in September last year called for a blanket nationwide ban on the “blight” of parking on pavements.

Witnesses told MPs that the worst cases of pavement parking were effectively trapping disabled, elderly and vulnerable people, making them “afraid to leave their homes”.

Stephen Edwards, director of policy and communications at walking charity Living Streets, said: “We’re regularly contacted by disabled and older people who feel trapped in their homes because there isn’t enough room on the pavement for wheelchairs or mobility scooters.

“This has impacted more people during the pandemic, with blocked pavements affecting everyone’s ability to physically distance.”

But the AA warned of a ban would have “unintended consequences”.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy, said: “As we have seen over the past few weeks with road closures and narrowed roads, councils have acted with little consultation and in many cases lost confidence of communities they serve.

“Local authorities should make a street-by-street assessment and where pavement parking is allowed, markings should show how much pavement can be used.”

