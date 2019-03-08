Conservatives reveal election candidate for Norwich South

The Conservatives have announced the party's candidate for Norwich South in next month's general election.

The Tories have selected Dr Mike Spencer, a consultant psychiatrist, as their candidate to try to turn the Norwich South seat blue.

Dr Spencer practices in Norwich, Cambridge and London and has degrees from the University of Cambridge.

From 2008 to 2013, Dr Spencer practised as a consultant psychiatrist at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust.

And from 2012 to 2016 he was honorary consultant psychiatrist in the department of pain medicine at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust.

He said: "I'm thrilled to have been chosen as the Conservative candidate to fight Norwich South.

"As a consultant psychiatrist with long-standing experience in child psychiatry and medical research and as the father of three young children, I'm really excited to bring the message of modern compassionate Conservative values onto the doorstep; to set out a positive vision for Norwich and for the country; and how I would champion healthcare, mental health services and medical research if elected."

Dr Spencer and Chloe Smith, who is hoping to win Norwich North for the Conservatives again, are jointly launching their individual campaigns for the Norwich North and Norwich South parliamentary seats tomorrow.

The launch coincides with Conservative Women's Action Day.

Along with Dr Spencer, Norwich South candidates are Jim Adock (Renew Party), Clive Lewis (Labour), Dr Catherine Rowett (Green) and James Wright (Liberal Democrat).

In addition to Ms Smith, Norwich North candidates are Karen Davis (Labour), Adrian Holmes (Green), Kate Lyons (Brexit Party) and Dave Thomas (Lib Dem).

The general election takes place on December 12.