Conservative Group becomes largest on town council after former councillor rejoins

PUBLISHED: 11:18 19 December 2018 | UPDATED: 12:17 19 December 2018

The Town Hall, Swaffham. Photo: John Hocknell

The Town Hall, Swaffham. Photo: John Hocknell

The Conservative Group has become the largest on Swaffham Town Council following the co-option of a new councillor.

Conservative Stewart Bell has rejoined Swaffham Town Council after previously stepping down from the council for health reasons and was chosen ahead of Swaffham resident Ian Pilcher.

The makeup of the council previously consisted of seven non-aligned or independent councillors and six Conservative councillors but following the resignation of independent Steve Allen, Mr Bell was voted in by the other councillors.

Breckland District councillor and Conservative Party agent lan Sherwood said: “We are delighted to have Stewart back as a town councillor, we have a great team of Conservatives and working together we can achieve so much more.

“We now have Ed Colman serving as our Norfolk county councillor, three Conservative Breckland councillors, Shirley Matthews, Paul Darby and myself and now seven Conservative town councillors.

“Standing as Conservatives, we are open about our core political beliefs and people know what they are voting for.”

