Tory MEP will not stand in European elections due to Brexit delay

Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman says he will not stand in the European elections as it would be dishonourable of him to do so. Photo: Bill Smith Archant © 2009

Tory MEP David Campbell Bannerman says he will not stand in the European elections as it would be “dishonourable” of him to do so.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East of England MEP cited further delays with Brexit as the reason why he would not be standing if elections are called on May 23.

On Monday, the legal groundwork for voting in the elections next month was put in place in Parliament.

However they will not go ahead if Prime Minister Theresa May secures a Brexit deal in the interim.

Mr Campbell Bannerman said: “I think it would be dishonourable for me personally to stand again as a Conservative MEP in these circumstances, particularly with my strong views on honouring the Brexit result.

“I am unable to defend the decision to call these elections and the arguments for yet further delay when the British people just want Brexit done.”

“I strongly believe it is entirely wrong and counterproductive for these elections to be held at all.”

Mr Campbell Bannerman said he is prepared to support the Prime Minister’s deal, but only on the basis of getting the UK legally out of the EU.

He said he remained loyal to the Conservative party and would not stand for any other party.

“It has been a huge honour and privilege to represent the great people and wonderful area of the East of England for nearly ten years,” he added.

“I will continue to assist in local and national Westminster elections and plan to stay in politics.”