Car parking concerns over 27 new homes for former library and community centre site

The former library in Brandon which could become houses. Picture: Sonya Duncan ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC © 2010

Concerns over parking and open space for new residents have been raised over plans for nearly 30 new homes on the site of a former library and community centre.

Plans for 20 flats, six two-bedroom houses and one four-bedroom house have been submitted for the site of the former library off Bury Road, Brandon by Stanfords property agents on behalf of Suffolk Property Developers Ltd.

The building had been sold at auction to developers by Suffolk County Council in December 2017 for £265,000 and will be demolished before building work begins on the new homes.

However nearby residents have raised potential issues for the site which is situated off a main road next to Heathcote House, a care home.

Barry Spencer, who lives on Evergreen, close to the site, says the lack of parking for new homes would lead to “stress and ill feeling”.

He said: “Parking is at best a premium in and around Brandon, with a very much depleted High Street calling out for more foot traffic and custom.

“With 56 bedrooms challenging for the allocated 39 parking spaces, nothing for visitors, nothing for the weekly gathering of all those new wheelie bins which will cause stress and ill feeling.”

Jake Keup, who also lives on Evergreen, said the planned small gardens would affect the quality of life for homeowners.

He said: “This lack of space, in conjunction with the large number of flats without gardens, will lead to quality of life issues particularly for any young families or elderly that are bound to the home during the day.”

In the design and access statement for the flats the developers states there will be thirty spaces available for the 20 flats, nine for the six two bedroom houses and a garage and two extra spaces for the four bedroom house.

They state the provision of car parking meets standards and could even be reduced due to easy access to public transport and the town centre.

The plans also include the six two bedroom homes to be affordable housing and for the land surrounding the development to potentially be used as a public footpath or public space.

