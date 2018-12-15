‘The whole thing is a mess’ - concerns raised about ‘dangerous’ new roundabout

Stephen Jamieson claims the new roundabout outside his home has made his driveway unsafe to exit. Picture Victoria Pertusa Archant

A “dangerous” new roundabout in Horsford has left people fearful of exiting their driveways.

Residents and councillors have raised concern about the junction which was built by David Wilson Homes on Holt Road earlier this year.

They say the decision to build the roundabout off-centre from the 40mph road has left people living nearby unable to leave their homes safely.

Stephen Jamieson, 62, who has lived on Holt Road for more than 40 years, said: “It’s unbelievable.

“You can’t see the cars coming round the new roundabout, so when you pull out [from the driveway] you have to just go for it. You have no choice.

“My concern is we will get killed by something coming round the corner.”

Mr Jamieson said his wife had initially refused to exit their driveway after almost being hit by a car as she pulled out.

The junction’s location was approved by Broadland District Council’s planning committee in 2017.

However members did not consider it to be in the “optimal location”.

As a result, Broadland’s head of planning agreed to continue discussions to try and secure a junction in-line with the road.

But delays in obtaining land to build the roundabout resulted in the developer pushing ahead with the approved scheme.

The junction will be used to access David Wilson Homes’s new 259-home development at Green Lane.

Its construction sparked anger from nearby residents earlier this year as developers had to demolish the 19th century former Flag Cutters pub to build it.

Tony Adams, Norfolk county councillor for Horsford, said the junction was dangerous.

He said: “The whole thing is a mess that should have never happened because the council’s safety audit team should never have passed it as safe.

“My view is the safety audit team got this totally and completely wrong. It is not a safe roundabout.”

Jim Graves, Horsford Parish Council clerk, said: “Everyone views it [the roundabout] with contempt.

“The parish council lobbied for it to be put in the centre of Holt Road, but David Wilson Homes already had permission to build it off-set.”

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “This roundabout was installed as part of mitigation works for a housing development in Horsford and has been designed and constructed by the developer.

“We have been contacted by a resident who has some concerns and will be looking into these when we carry out a safety audit early next year.”

A spokesman for David Wilson Homes said: “The roundabout on Holt Road has been constructed as part of our Kingfisher Meadow development in line with the approved plans.

“The works are currently ongoing and once Highways England has deemed the works to be complete a safety audit will be carried out. Should any issues arise from the audit these will be corrected. We are currently not aware of any complaints regarding the roundabout.”