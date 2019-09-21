Search

Advanced search

Concern over rising Norfolk care complaints amid council cuts sparks urgent review call

21 September, 2019 - 06:30
A rise in complaints over adult social care has triggered a call for an urgent review. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA

A rise in complaints over adult social care has triggered a call for an urgent review. Pic: Jonathan Brady/PA

JONATHAN BRADY

Increasing complaints about how older and disabled people are being cared for in Norfolk has triggered a call for the council to carry out an urgent review.

Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Tim Adams.Tim Adams, Liberal Democrat county councillor. Pic: Tim Adams.

Norfolk County Council had the second highest number of adult social care complaints in the country lodged with watchdogs in the past year.

And the local government ombudsman has upheld a number of those complaints, including where the council breached the Care Act and people were incorrectly charged for care.

In 2018/19, of 150 complaints lodged with the ombudsman, 60 were about adult social care. Only Essex had more. There were 58 the previous year and 48 in 2016/17.

Of the total 2018/19 complaints, which also included ones related to other departments, 61 led to detailed investigations and 41 were upheld.

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

The ombudsman backed the complainant in 67pc of cases compared to an average of 64pc in similar authorities.

On Monday, Liberal Democrat councillors will call for an urgent assessment of the council's adult social care charging policies, to understand the effect it has had on vulnerable and disabled people.

Lib Dem county councillor Tim Adams said: "The Lib Dems believe that the council should be judged by how it treats those who are in the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the elderly; and those who are in the shadows of life, the sick, the needy and the disabled.

"The county council must urgently review how it charges those most of need. Life expectancy should not be reduced by the actions of a council. The council must stop putting saving money before the needs of the vulnerable and the disabled."

The council spends £428m a year on adult social services. But amid dwindling grants from central government, it has had to make cuts in recent years, with another £9m due to be cut from adult social care in the year ahead.

You may also want to watch:

A county council spokesman said: "Adult social services helps or commissions services for around 23,000 people per year and, in most cases, we get it right.

"We accept that some historic issues that have led to a spike in complaints to the local government ombudsman.

"We are confident that improvements are being put in place. Our adult social services department met the ombudsman recently to discuss these issues."

Examples of where the watchdog said the council got it wrong

■ Saving money was put before the care needs of a woman with Asperger's and mental health issues.

Norfolk County Council acted unlawfully when it decided to withdrew night support for a 55-year-old woman, who had never spent a night alone in her life, the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman found.

■ The council apologised after an agency care worker failed to notice a man she was looking after had died - and told his wife he was sleeping.

■ A disabled woman won compensation after she was left to sleep on a sofa and rely on a commode in her kitchen for two years after the council's delays and mistakes in assessing her needs for adaptations to her home.

■ The council made mistakes in assessing how much a man with a history of stroke, heart attacks and back pain should have been paying for his care.

■ The council breached the law when it cut a disabled man's personal budget "with indifference to his individual needs and wishes".

Most Read

Body discovered in town park believed to be missing man

Police cordoned off an area of Ketts Park in Wymondham after a body was discovered. Picture: Submitted

New McDonald’s restaurant to create ‘at least 65 jobs and bring significant investment to the area’

The site of a future McDonalds on Kirkley Rise, Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Why has The Waterfront in Norwich changed its name?

The launch of the Adrian Flux Waterfront Credit: Supplied by Maze Media

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Most Read

‘Our lives are shattered once more’ - Family’s pain as sister of murdered backpacker Hannah Witheridge dies

Laura Daniels, sister of Hannah Witheridge, who died on September 16. Picture: Witheridge family.

Warning after car on its roof following crash near roundabout

Police on scene of crash at roundabout on A17. PIC: King's Lynn Police Twitter.

WATCH: Fire at Jarrold in Norwich

The fire service have been called to an incident at The Exchange pizza restaurant in Jarrold in London Street Credit: Twitter/@shikichef

Seven new KFC drive-thrus to open in Norfolk

Seven new KFC drive-thrus are set to open in Norfolk. Picture: PA Archive/PA Images

Homeless couple living rough behind football ground

Shaun Riley, who is living rough in a tent behind King's Lynn Town FC's ground with his partner Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Anger as builder stops £76,000 renovation projects leaving families in lurch

Kirsti Paul and Jojo Pazhayattil claim their homes have been left in disrepair after Mark Bye, of Norwich-based M Bye and Sons, left building works unfinished. Picture: Denise Bradley

THE BIG INTERVIEW: Webber on his new deal, targets at City and defying the ‘little old Norwich’ tag

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber with the Championship trophy Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Couple’s new house was so filthy they’re living in a caravan in the garden

Karl and Sarahjane Hammond outside the property in Lynn Fields, West Rudham Picture: Chris Bishop

Man hit 136mph on A47 - then sold ‘unsuitable’ car

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

More than 100 homes planned for rapidly growing village near Norwich

Halsbury Homes wants to build 132 new homes on a site near Rackheath, Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists