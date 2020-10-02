Rising deaths and serious injuries in Norfolk crashes sparks police commissioner review call

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

The rising numbers of people being killed or seriously injured on Norfolk’s roads means a “root and branch” review is needed to tackle the tragic toll, according to the county’s police and crime commissioner.

Between April and June this year, 70 people have been killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads. Over the past financial year (2019/20) there were 452.

The figure has been rising for the past four years, up by more than 120 from the 324 in the 12 months up to June 2016.

And Lorne Green, the Conservative police and crime commissioner for Norfolk was asked about the rise at a meeting of the police and crime panel this week.

Concerns have been raised over the number of people killed or seriously injured on Norfolk's roads. Picture: Ian Burt Concerns have been raised over the number of people killed or seriously injured on Norfolk's roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Mr Green said: “The reality is that this county, with the influx we have of second home owners, of holidaymakers and so on, has seen an exponential increase in traffic on our roads year on year.

“But the money spent on the road system, I think, has not been commensurate with that.

“So I think what we need is a root and branch discussion with all the partners as to what we can do, holistically, to ensure that we have safe roads.”

Mr Green said money from speed awareness courses were used by his office to promote safety, but that lockdown had meant that had ceased, although it has now started to come through again.

He said: “I think the police do a great job with very limited resources, I might say, devoted on road safety to ensure people are driving safely - with the four rules, which is no drug or drink driving, wearing a seatbelt, keeping off the phone and no speeding.

“But, I think a large part of the increase is due to the increased popularity, frankly, of people coming to this county.

“Is there more we can do? Yes, but I don’t think that my office can carry the burden of that. I think it has to be a partnership of all the other interests, mindful of the resources available to the police in this regard.”

Peter Hill, an independent member of the police and crime panel, said he was concerned there was an “alarming number” of motorcyclists in crashes. He said they were more likely to be local people.

There were 101 motorcyclists killed or seriously injured on the county’s roads in 2019/20. Between April and June this year, that figure was 23.