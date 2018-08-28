Search

Advanced search

Concern people are not getting the chance for a ‘good death’ in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 11:17 05 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:17 05 November 2018

Bill Borrett. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Bill Borrett. Picture: Matthew Usher.

© Archant Norfolk 2013

Concerns have been raised that people are not getting the chance to have a good death in Norfolk - because there are not enough palliative care beds.

Concerns have been raised that people are not getting the chance to have a good death in Norfolk - because there are not enough palliative care beds.

County councillors heard how the county is between 62 and 82 beds short of recommended guidance.

And there is currently no hospice provision in the Great Yarmouth and Waveney area at all, members of Norfolk County Council’s adult social care committee heard.

While a contract is out for tender for provision in that area, councillors have agreed that Dr Louise Smith, director of public health at the council, should examine the situation over end of life care.

Bill Borrett, Conservative chairman of the committee, said: “The demands of an ageing population are placing significant demands on end of life services, both within the NHS and in social care services.

“In Norfolk, with its distribution of population across significant rural areas, the provision of adequate end of life care has been a challenge.”

Mr Borrett said Dr Smith’s work would see her discuss the issue with NHS providers.

He said: “I am expecting the health service to get more involved, because people are dying in hospital in a very medicalised, hospital environment which the NHS can’t afford.

“I know from the experience of my own father that it’s not being handled terribly well by the NHS at the moment.”

Labour’s adult social care spokesperson Brenda Jones said: “Having a good death is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“I’m not trying to trivialise that, but I am overwhelmingly concerned that people are not having a good death.

“It causes great distress to families.”

Penny Carpenter, Conservative councillor for Caister-on-Sea, a cancer patient herself, said the lack of options for people in Great Yarmouth and Waveney was of concern.

Once Dr Smith’s report is completed, it will be discussed by the health and wellbeing board.

Becky Cooper, head of palliative care at Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCHC), recently said she was optimistic the postcode lottery for palliative care would be fixed.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Young woman assaulted by man near Pizza Hut

Shannon Cole, 21, was assualted near Pizza Hut on Harwick retail park. Photo: Mary Bush

How on earth did it get up there? Mystery over car stuck in tree

How did it get there? Mystery surrounds BMW stuck several feet up a tree. Photo: Jonathan Burrows

Driver arrested after colliding with cyclist in Norwich

A driver has been arrested after after colliding with a cyclist at the Barrack Street near the Puppet Theatre roundabout in Norwich. Picture Google.

Video Norwich teen crowned winner of last ever Big Brother

Norwich vlogger Cameron Cole after winning the final series of Big Brother. Picture Channel 5/PA Wire.

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

‘Filthy’ restaurant closed due to severe cockroach infestation

Norwich Magistrates’ Court today granted South Norfolk Council a prohibition order to shut Diss Tandoori, at Shelfanger Road, Diss. Photo: South Norfolk Council

Poll TV stars announced to turn on Norwich Christmas lights

Crowds make their way through theTunnel of Lights at the Norwich Christmas lights switch on 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

One of East Anglia’s biggest country house estates sells for in excess of £31.5 million

Sutton Hall, which has sold for in excess of £31.5 million. Pic; www.knightfrank.com

‘Everyone loves Scott’: Mother’s plea as concerns grow for missing chef, 30

Missing man Scott Head, 30, from Gisleham.

Have your say on draft proposals for King’s Lynn’s riverfront area

Draft development plans have been proposed for Nelson Quay. Picture: Ian Burt

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast