Wind farm project to swallow up 3,000 sq m more of Norfolk countryside

The compulsory purchase of more than 3,000 sq m of land is being sought as part of a controversial offshore wind farm project off the Norfolk coast.

Danish energy firm Ørsted wants to build one wind farm, Hornsea Three, 121km north of the Norfolk coast.

A cable corridor stretching from Weybourne on the north Norfolk coast to an electrical substation at Swardeston, south of Norwich, would transport the electricity to the National Grid. And trenches up to 60 kilometres long would need to be dug across the Norfolk countryside to connect it.

The reasons given for the additional land are to widen the road access point for the proposed booster station at the intersection with the B1149 for highway safety reasons.

And the firm has also had to reconsider where the cable goes because the John Innes Centre fears it could impact on some scientific studies in a field. The revised route would avoid the corner of a field where the studies are ongoing.

Hornsea Three is the third development proposed within the former Hornsea Zone.

The project is being examined by the Planning Inspectorate, which will then make its recommendation to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS).

If approved, the wind farm would be situated 121km off the north Norfolk coast, where up to 300 offshore wind turbines could generate electricity.

Hornsea Three is one of three of the biggest wind farms in the world that are planned off the Norfolk coast.

The companies behind them say they will provide enough energy to power more than four million homes – the equivalent of five Sizewell nuclear power stations.

The work will affect more than 200 landowners and the impact on communities, businesses and the environment will be huge.

Vattenfall wants to build two wind farms, Vanguard and Boreas, 50km east of the coast at Happisburgh.

Cables from these wind farms would reach Norfolk at Happisburgh, and trenches of up to 60 kilometres long would need to be dug to connect them to the National Grid.

