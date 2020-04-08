MP applauds ‘great work’ of NHS staff and community volunteers

Waveney MP Peter Aldous. Photo: Matthew Nixon Archant

An MP has called on people to “keep up the brilliant work and community spirit” which is “already helping to protect so many” during the coronavirus crisis.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous is supporting the district through the outbreak, by ensuring the NHS locally has the support it needs, while assessing the economic impact of coronavirus and praising the community response to Covid-19.

Applauding the “great work” being done by those on the frontline – by doctors, nurses, ambulance teams and all those working at the James Paget University Hospital in Gorleston – Mr Aldous said: “Our local GPs are doing a fantastic job in unprecedented circumstances and it’s also important to thank everybody working in the care sector, pharmacies, our prisons and across the food supply chain.

“The impact of the coronavirus on the health and social care sector cannot be underestimated.

“I keep in regular contact with the James Paget University Hospital at Gorleston and the Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group who oversee primary care in the area.

“The JPH advise that they listen closely to the concerns of their staff, that they generally have good levels of PPE stocks and testing is already taking place.

“This will be stepping up in the coming weeks and they’re grateful to the Eastern Pathology Alliance and UEA for the invaluable work they are doing.

“For other health providers, such as GP practices, hospices, care homes, care providers, social workers and those providing non-emergency transport, there have been some difficulties in providing PPE.

“This is primarily because they do not receive deliveries via the NHS Supply Chain.

“However these organisations have worked very well together to respond to calls from those who have been running short of PPE.

“The position should improve significantly this week when a national solution, devised by NHS England and Improvement and the Army, will start making deliveries.

“Staff testing will gradually ramp up in the coming weeks and in the Waveney area community and GP practice staff will be invited for testing at Beccles Hospital.”

Admitting the coronavirus outbreak “has sent shockwaves across the local economy,” Mr Aldous added: “I’m very much aware of the anxiety being felt by many households who are facing a period of uncertainty.”

‘Brilliant response’

Mr Aldous added: “In addition to tackling the economic threat of Covid-19, it is clear that we must also combat the very real threat of isolation, particularly of the elderly and vulnerable.

“It has also been brilliant to see the formation of the Suffolk focused ‘Home but not Alone’ initiative.

“Emergency community support groups have also sprung into action in Lowestoft, Bungay and Beccles and throughout the surrounding villages, helping those most vulnerable with food parcels and support.”

Admitting that as with any system brought in at pace “under such exceptional circumstances” that there are people and businesses who need further support, Mr Aldous said: “I will continue to raise their concerns with Government to ensure that they are aware of the challenges being faced locally.

“As has been said on a number of occasions, the fight against the coronavirus will be a marathon not a sprint, and we must keep up the brilliant work and community spirit which is already helping to protect so many.”

For people with concerns about your personal circumstances email peter.aldous.mp@parliament.uk.

To support East Suffolk’s Community Healthcare response to the Covid-19 virus in a paid or voluntary capacity visit www.ecch.org/we-need-you/

For more on the ‘Home but not Alone’ initiative visit www.suffolk.gov.uk/council-and-democracy/council-news/show/home-but-not-alone or to refer a vulnerable neighbour to support services, call the freephone helpline: 0800 876 6926.