Coach parking temporarily suspended in two car parks

Coach parking has been temporaily suspended at two car parks in north Norfolk.

A spokesman for North Norfolk District Council said it was due to current government guidance recommending against coach travel, the expected slow recovery of this sector due to social distancing measures, and the anticipated influx of day visitors to the coast.

The coach bays at Cadogan Road, Cromer, and Station Approach, Sheringham have therefore been turned into standard car parking spaces for this season to meet the expected increased demand for car parking spaces in the towns.

At Cadogan Road, there were 12 coach bays which have become 30 standard spaces, including six additional disabled bays.

At Station Approach, five coach bays have been turned into 21 spaces including two disabled bays.

Car park users should keep an eye on NNDC’s website, https://www.north-norfolk.gov.uk/ and social media channels to keep up to date with any changes to this arrangement.