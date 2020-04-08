Video

Council warns there’s ‘no excuse for fly-tipping’ during pandemic

The clothing bank at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A council has urged people to store any unwanted items, compost garden waste and not resort to fly-tipping during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The stark warning comes after overflowing clothing banks were spotted this week in Lowestoft, after additional bags of rubbish and recycling from quarantine clear-outs had been dumped.

With families in lockdown using the time to carry out home and garden makeovers, there has been an increase in items being dumped – and it has come at a time when recycling centres have been closed, and garden waste collections have been suspended.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Many people are using their time at home to tidy up and declutter – under normal circumstances this is a great idea however we would only advise it at the moment if you have somewhere to store any unwanted items.

“Suffolk’s Recycling Centres remain closed and taking clothing, bedding and other items to local recycling bring banks is not considered an essential journey.

“Clothing banks are operated by other organisations and at this time, many of these banks are not being emptied.

“Leaving unwanted items beside overflowing bottle or clothing banks is not acceptable and this can be classed as fly-tipping.”

On March 27 East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse temporarily suspended garden waste collections.

The council spokesman added: “With our garden waste collections currently suspended, residents are encouraged to compost their garden waste, and appropriate food waste, at home if possible.

“If not, residents should store garden waste until the collections restart, or the Recycling Centres reopen.

“Any food waste can be disposed of in the general waste bin.

“Our general waste and recycling bin collections continue as scheduled and so most households will be able to dispose of their waste as usual.

“However, if there is an issue, some households may be eligible for a second general waste or recycling bin,” the council spokesman added.

“It is also possible to purchase a second recycling bin if needed.”

‘Unacceptable’

With the general waste and recycling bin collections continuing across East Suffolk, an important reminder has gone out to householders.

The council spokesman added: “It is important to remember that our refuse crews can only take waste which is inside your bin.

“They cannot take boxes and bags left beside the bins.

“We appreciate things are a little different at the moment but we must ask that residents do not resort to fly-tipping their garden waste, or decluttered items.

“This is unacceptable and not only is it unpleasant and unnecessary, removing fly-tipped waste is costly to the taxpayer.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping, even in these uncertain times.

“We are continuing to investigate fly-tipping incidents and anyone witnessing possible fly-tipping is asked to report the details via eastsuffolk.gov.uk/fly-tipping