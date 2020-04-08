Search

Advanced search

Video

Council warns there’s ‘no excuse for fly-tipping’ during pandemic

PUBLISHED: 17:03 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 April 2020

The clothing bank at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick Howes

The clothing bank at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A council has urged people to store any unwanted items, compost garden waste and not resort to fly-tipping during the continuing coronavirus crisis.

The clothing bank at the car park off Ashburnham Way in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick HowesThe clothing bank at the car park off Ashburnham Way in Carlton Colville, Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick Howes

The stark warning comes after overflowing clothing banks were spotted this week in Lowestoft, after additional bags of rubbish and recycling from quarantine clear-outs had been dumped.

Clothing banks at the car park off Ashburnham Way in Carlton Colville and at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, were overflowing with extra waste.

With families in lockdown using the time to carry out home and garden makeovers, there has been an increase in items being dumped – and it has come at a time when recycling centres have been closed, and garden waste collections have been suspended.

An East Suffolk Council spokesman said: “Many people are using their time at home to tidy up and declutter – under normal circumstances this is a great idea however we would only advise it at the moment if you have somewhere to store any unwanted items.

The clothing bank at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick HowesThe clothing bank at the Asda store car park on Belvedere Road, off Horn Hill in Lowestoft, is overflowing with extra rubbish. Pictures: Mick Howes

“Suffolk’s Recycling Centres remain closed and taking clothing, bedding and other items to local recycling bring banks is not considered an essential journey.

“Clothing banks are operated by other organisations and at this time, many of these banks are not being emptied.

“Leaving unwanted items beside overflowing bottle or clothing banks is not acceptable and this can be classed as fly-tipping.”

On March 27 East Suffolk Council and East Suffolk Norse temporarily suspended garden waste collections.

The council spokesman added: “With our garden waste collections currently suspended, residents are encouraged to compost their garden waste, and appropriate food waste, at home if possible.

“If not, residents should store garden waste until the collections restart, or the Recycling Centres reopen.

“Any food waste can be disposed of in the general waste bin.

“Our general waste and recycling bin collections continue as scheduled and so most households will be able to dispose of their waste as usual.

“However, if there is an issue, some households may be eligible for a second general waste or recycling bin,” the council spokesman added.

“It is also possible to purchase a second recycling bin if needed.”

‘Unacceptable’

With the general waste and recycling bin collections continuing across East Suffolk, an important reminder has gone out to householders.

The council spokesman added: “It is important to remember that our refuse crews can only take waste which is inside your bin.

“They cannot take boxes and bags left beside the bins.

“We appreciate things are a little different at the moment but we must ask that residents do not resort to fly-tipping their garden waste, or decluttered items.

“This is unacceptable and not only is it unpleasant and unnecessary, removing fly-tipped waste is costly to the taxpayer.

“There is no excuse for fly-tipping, even in these uncertain times.

“We are continuing to investigate fly-tipping incidents and anyone witnessing possible fly-tipping is asked to report the details via eastsuffolk.gov.uk/fly-tipping

If you value what this gives you, please consider supporting our work. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Market stalls which helped feed vulnerable will not be returned after outbreak

Rough sleepers being served soup in the Haymarket. Inset, the stall after being taken away. Picture: Denise Bradley/Dale Reed

‘Our takings increased by 35 times last week’ – how farm shops are coping with lockdown sales surge

Sam Steggles has expanded his farm shop at Fielding Cottage in Honingham after a huge surge in food sales during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Samantha Fairweather

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital opens second emergency department

The entrance to the new emergency department created at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: NNUH

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police dish out 109 lockdown warnings and 16 summons’ over weekend

Police patrol the promenade at Hunstanton beach on Sunday April 5, 2020. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Pub reported to trading standards and police break up house party as lockdown rules ignored

Police give out fines for people not following lockdown during COVID19 pandemic. This biker was stopped in Hunstanton, Norfolk. April 2020 Picture: Andy Clifton

‘Too many breaches of health order’ say Norwich police, amid barbecues and sunbathing

Norwich police say they were called to

Largest rise in Norfolk coronavirus deaths as 12 more die

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, James Paget and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Owners of fish and chip van launch home delivery service

Laura, Cheryl (mum) and Troy Pennell (L-R) at Frier Tucks fish and chip van which will be delivering to homes due to the coronavirus lockdown Credit: Supplied by Outside Live

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in 60s found dead in garden

A woman in her 60s has died in South Walsham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coronavirus: Norfolk confirmed death toll rises to 75

Seven more deaths in Norfolk hospitals have been announced, taking the total in the county to 75. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Village pub ‘too new’ for £25,000 Government grant may never re-open

A new lease of life for The Jolly Farmers may be in jeapardy after the new landlord was told he did not qualify for the Government's £25,000 aimed at helping business to survive the coronavirus lockdown Picture: Liz Coates

Person dies following house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a house fire in Rosemary Way in Downham Market where a person's body was found.

Busy road to be closed with diversion in place for repairs

Overnight work will be cairred out on the B1532 London Road at Pakefield, opposite to the entrance to Pakefield High School. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24