Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Closure of 38 Norfolk children’s centres condemned by city council leaders

PUBLISHED: 20:29 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 20:37 29 January 2019

Protesters against the closure of Children's Centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Protesters against the closure of Children's Centres march through Great Yarmouth. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The impending closure of 38 of Norfolk’s children’s centres has been condemned by city council leaders.

The impending closure of 38 of Norfolk’s children’s centres has been condemned by city council leaders.

Norfolk County Council’s children’s services committee last week voted by nine votes to four to agree a shake-up, which will see the Conservative-controlled council move away from using the centres to directly provide services to a new, more targeted Early Childhood and Family Service.

Five centres in Norwich City Council’s boundaries will shut, with three remaining open as bases for outreach work.

The county council says that will lead to better targeting of families in most need, with workers going to their homes, to libraries, villages halls and other community facilities.

But Karen Davis, the city council’s cabinet member for social inclusion, blasted the decision at a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday night.

She said: “I will absolutely condemn the closure of the children’s centres.

“Once again, we see the Tories making short-term decisions which will have a long-term impact on the children of our city.

“The county council has given no details about how what remnants of a service will be weighted by deprivation and need - and there is no clarity on what the criteria will be to access the new service.

“Some areas of high deprivation, such as Tuckswood and Heartsease, will see their communities removed from easy access to children’s centres.

“Without transport, or the money for public transport we will see vulnerable people unwillingly disengaged from the service.”

The county council has said it hopes the buildings which close as children’s centres would be taken on by groups, such as voluntary organisations still providing services for children and young people, with £500,000 available to adapt or upgrade them.

But Ms Davis said that was not enough.

She said: “That is £13,000 per building earmarked for closure. With early years providers struggling to make ends meet and the pressure on school budgets increasing, that does not seem a realistic prospect.”

The county council has reduced the budget to commission services from £10.2m to £5.2m, but says that should be seen in the context of wider investment in children’s services.

Contracts to run services in the centres expire in the months ahead and the county council hopes a new service will be in place in November.

But Ms Davis said she had “concerns” about that new model being in place by then.

The centres which will remain open are: Catton Grove, Fiddlewood and Mile Cross Children’s Centre; Norwich City and Eaton Children’s Centre and Earlham Children’s Centre.

Those which would shut are: Thorpe Hamlet and Heartsease Children’s Centre; East City and Framingham Earl Children’s Centre; Earlham Early Years Centre; Bowthorpe, West Earlham and Costessey Children’s Centre and Norwich North City Children’s Centre.

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists