Why shutting schools would be a disaster for children, parents and the economy

Prime minister Boris Johnson appears ready to force the closure of schools in Norfolk and Suffolk. But is that the best move? Matt Dunham/PA Wire PA Wire/PA Images

There is a something of a clamour to close schools in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Understandable perhaps as the virus threatens to sweep through the population and the vulnerable are forced to completely alter their lifestyles.

But so far the government has held off shutting the school gates and sending pupils home. And Boris Johnson and his ministers have come suffered a lot of criticism.

In parts of the United States and Europe children are already at home – and no doubt telling their parents how utterly bored they are.

But why do we believe that just because one nation has enacted a certain policy we should blindly follow?

Very few of us – and certainly not I – are experts when it comes to the spread of infectious diseases. And no-one has ever lived through something like this before.

So, we have to trust the medical experts. We have to trust the science. Even if the logic appears to suggest something quite different.

If there is a positive with coronavirus it is that children appear at this stage to be largely safe. Yes they can carry the virus and yes they can become sick. But that appears to be as far as it goes.

So closing schools would, it seems, do little to help. And it could make everything a lot worse.

Firstly let us consider the children themselves. Now, I am sure many youngsters are desperate for an extended holiday. Most will be dreaming of long days playing computer games, in the park with their pals and simply not having to do maths.

But when they are at school they are safe.

And, tragically, for some children school is their only truly safe place.

School dinners are much-maligned. But for many families they are a lifeline. The added cost of feeding children at lunchtime for families who might well already be struggling with the financial strain of coronavirus is significant.

And what about the parents?

Many do not have the option of working from home. How are they expected to pay for childcare? Are they expected to take time off and potentially lose thousands of pounds?

Those most likely to be hit with unexpected childcare are aged 30-45. Guess what? That is the average age of frontline NHS staff. So as the health service creaks under the strain of the outbreak are we seriously suggesting taking potentially thousands of high-trained doctors and nurses out of circulation? Seriously?

And then there are the grandparents who could end up looking after children when they are among the most at-risk groups.

As it stands I have not heard one good reason for panicking and sending children home. Not one.

Yes individual schools will more than likely have to close in the coming weeks and months as staff themselves are unable to come into work because they are ill. But those closures should be temporary.

Most teachers will be desperate to carry on doing their jobs – and school is not just about teaching. It is also about offering a society, offering structure.

Another compelling argument against is the economy. The government has already promised to pump billions upon billions into the economy to get us over this emergency. But detailed research is clear – even a four week break in schooling would dent the gross domestic product by 3pc.

So that money the chancellor has pledged would be squandered. Lost. Utterly pointless. Britain is a wealthy nation but will can ill afford to pull the chain on billions.

This is a fast-moving issue and a nuanced approach is what is needed. In Japan individual classes were sent home only when numbers became particularly low. In Austria schools that were hit hard stayed open but suspend usually teaching in a bid to provide vital childcare.

And here is another startling piece of expert advice: For school closures to have even a small impact they would need to be closed for about three months. Perhaps longer. Is a generation of school children expected to stay back an academic year?

The knock-on would be immense.

Coronavirus is going to have a massive, prolonged impact to our economy and beyond. Do we also want to jeopardise the education of our young people, their parents’ jobs and grandparents’ health?

Those demanding schools close are, at this stage at least, wrong.

Now is not the time to panic – off you go school kids, for the collective health of the nation.