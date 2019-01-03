Search

Advanced search
Poll

Clock ticking for people to have say over options for Norwich NDR Western Link

03 January, 2019 - 15:01
The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

The options for the Western Link. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Almost 600 people have told council bosses how they think the Norwich Northern Distributor Road should join the A47 to the west of the city.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYMartin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council's environment, development and transport committee. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Four options for the so-called Western Link were unveiled by Norfolk County Council in November, with costs ranging from £60m to £161m.

The £205m NDR, now known as the Broadland Northway, currently ends at the A1067 Fakenham Road, but Norfolk County Council is committed to getting it linked.

At the planning stages of the NDR, now known as Broadland Northway, a link was considered, but ruled out because of the prohibitive cost of crossing the Wensum Valley.

But officers say talks with Natural England and the Environment Agency have given them hope a solution is possible.

A 30ft high viaduct could be built over the River Wensum and its flood plains, while one of the options would need a second viaduct over the River Tud.

Consultation started last November and ends in two weeks.

There are also a handful of drop-in events left where people can talk to officers.

Martin Wilby, chairman of Norfolk County Council’s environment, development and transport committee, said: “Given how important this link road is, we hope many more people will take the time to look through the information we’ve made available about our options and tell us what they think before the consultation closes.

Artist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County CouncilArtist's impression of a viaduct over the River Wensum. Photo: Norfolk County Council

“All the responses will be carefully considered and will help us to identify a preferred route for the Norwich Western Link as soon as we can.”

The idea of a Western Link has won backing from businesses, but critics, including the Wensum Valley Alliance and the Norfolk branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England are worried about its impact on the environment and countryside.

The consultation, at www.norfolk.gov.uk/nwl, runs until Friday, January 18.

The final roadshows are: Aylsham Town Hall - Tuesday, January 8; Diamond Jubilee Lodge, Hellesdon - Thursday, January 10; Great Witchingham Village Hall - Friday, January 11; The Costessey Centre - Monday, January 14; Dereham Memorial Hall - Tuesday, January 15 and Honingham Village Hall - Wednesday, January 16.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Most Read

Man’s body found in Dereham

Police were called to Aldiss Court in Dereham after reports a man's body had been found. Photo: Supplied

Historic town pub set to close again just months after finding new ownership

‘The Bull Inn’ Bridge Street Fakenham. Date: unknown. Photo: Fakenham Community Archive.

Fuel pumps and red diesel stolen in burglary

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man charged after assaulting emergency service worker

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two charged with possession of drugs

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Minimum 20 years for ‘jealous’ man who brutally murdered his former partner

Gediminas Jasinskas has pleaded guilty to the murder of Cristina Magda-Calancea. Picture: Norfolk Police

Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google

‘I was shaking with rage’ - engineer confronts New Year’s Day burglar reversing car out of drive

Police were called, but the burglar managed to escape on foot having already stolen cash and a bike from the home at Lodge Farm Drive. Photo: Luke Powell

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists