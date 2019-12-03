How good are Norfolk's MPs? New index ranks politicians

MP for Norwich (South) Clive Lewis has claimed top spot out of the Norfolk MPs. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

Two Norfolk MPs have ranked in the bottom 20 in the whole country.

All MPs that have held office between 2017 and 2019 have been ranked as part of Change.org's first people power index.

The index has been created to judge MPs' openness and responsiveness to their constituents on areas of availability, responsiveness and engagement.

Outgoing Broadland's MP Keith Simpson and South Norfolk's Richard Bacon were voted 632 and 634 respectively out of the country's 650 MPs.

Norfolk South's Clive Lewis came out on top and was awarded the highest score of all of the area's MPs to take 70th place.

Mr Lewis said: "When I was first elected in 2015, I said I would try to be Norwich's voice in Westminster, not the other way around. So I'm really pleased that people feel my team and I are doing a good job for the people of Norwich both here in the constituency and in parliament."

North Norfolk MP Chloe Smith was on maternity leave, for the majority of the period .

The website used data to judge MPs on their availability to constituents, participation in Parliament and how they listened to the public.

The site has used data from Hansard, the official record of an MP's contact details, as well as social media and correspondence with MPs' offices.

Kajal Odedra, UK executive director of Change.org, said: "Unlike most jobs, there's no job description for being an MP. So for the MPs putting themselves forward again, and when we're looking at candidates to see who's best for the job, how are we judging what a "good" MP looks like?

"From years of working with ordinary people to campaign on issues that matter to the public, a big motivation for starting petitions is that they don't feel heard by those in power.

"We've judged that being a "good" MP is about openness and responsiveness to constituents. Trust in politics is strengthened when it is open, transparent and the public are genuinely listened to.

"We want voters to check how their MP ranks when making their mind up whether to re-elect their last MP or not, and we want the People-Power Index to inspire new MPs to prioritise their relationship with their constituents."

The full ranking of Norfolk MPs was as followed:

Clive Lewis (Labour) Norfolk South - 70

George Freeman (Conservative) Mid Norfolk - 78

Brandon Lewis (Conservative) Great Yarmouth - 82

Sir Henry Bellingham (Conservative) North West Norfolk - 147

Sir Norman Lamb (Liberal Democrats) North Norfolk - 303

Peter Aldous (Conservative) Waveney - 370

Liz Truss (Conservative) South West Norfolk - 389

Chloe Smith (Conservative) North Norfolk - 419

Keith Simpson (Conservative) Broadland - 632

Richard Bacon (Conservative) South Norfolk - 634