Clive Lewis quits Labour leadership race

PUBLISHED: 14:09 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 13 January 2020

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, has pulled out of the Labour leadership race. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Clive Lewis, Norwich South MP, has pulled out of the Labour leadership race. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Clive Lewis has pulled out of the Labour leadership race, saying he was "standing aside in the spirit of pluralism, diversity and generosity".

The Norwich South MP only received four of the 22 votes he needed to go through to the next round of the leadership race.

Mr Lewis said: "For me, this election wasn't about just the leadership of the Labour Party but about our survival as an engaging and relevant political movement that could win a path to power.

"At this stage, it's clear that I won't get on the ballot. So, I'm standing aside in the spirit of pluralism, diversity and generosity that I've promoted throughout this campaign, so that those who have supported me can recast their nominations."

Mr Lewis needed at least 22 nominations by 2.30pm today.

Mr Lewis added: "Whilst I'm disappointed not to have progressed further, I'm proud to have led the debate on key issues such as progressive alliances, electoral reform, democracy in our country, democracy within the Labour Party, racism and diversity, and the climate crisis.

"I now throw down the gauntlet to other Labour leadership candidates and ask them if they are brave enough, strong enough, to take forward some of the issues in my manifesto. In the coming weeks I'll be watching their responses closely before deciding who to support."

Labour MPs who have secured the minimum amount of votes are Sir Keir Starmer, Jess Phillips, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy.

As of Sunday, Emily Thornberry had 10 backers.

