Search

Advanced search

MP backs neighbours in fight to stop new car park

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:00 06 May 2020

How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Consulting Ltd.

How the new car park at Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters could look. Pic: Icarus Consulting Ltd.

Icarus Consulting Ltd

Neighbours opposed to the extension of a car park at Norfolk County Council’s headquarters have said the coronavirus pandemic has proved it is not necessary - because staff are able to work from home.

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil DidsburyNorwich South MP Clive Lewis. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Norwich South MP Clive Lewis has backed the critics of the proposals for the car park extension at County Hall in Martineau Lane.

But council bosses have insisted that, even though the bulk of its staff are home working at the moment, the extra parking spaces will be needed at County Hall in the longer term.

The council has lodged plans to build a new car park on the perimeter of the Annex building, while adding a deck to its existing car park.

But families who live nearby are objecting. Joan Christodoulides, on behalf of the Conesford Drive and Churston Close Environment Group, said: “It is not lost on residents – as they regularly read in the media - that working life will be different after this crisis.

Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.Norfolk County Council's County Hall headquarters in Norwich. Pic: Neil Perry.

“One of the consequences will be greater flexible working and a reduced need for parking, meaning that this application feels extremely inappropriate.”

Martin Armstrong, who lives in Conesford Drive, said: “Since the introduction of the lock down, it is apparent from the near empty car park that the essential business of local government has continued by dint of staff working from home and this calls into serious doubt the justification for expansion of the County Hall car park.”

Neighbours had said the council refused to extend the consultation process, despite the pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

While the council has confirmed it will now extend that until June 12 - it insists the car park extension will be needed.

A county council spokeswoman said: “Prior to lockdown we were in the process of consolidating our buildings and functions to make better economic and environmental use of our assets.

“This included the transfer of staff from Carrow House to County Hall and the potential to consider transferring staff from other satellite buildings.

“By bringing further services into County Hall, it will maximise capacity at County Hall and allow capital receipts from satellite building sales and further cost savings on the maintenance of those buildings.”

“As the headquarters of the county council, the available office space at County Hall will always be maximised, so the need for additional car parking, taking the site up to its planning limit will still be required.”

But Labour MP Mr Lewis said: “Pandemic or no pandemic, larger employers still have the same moral responsibility to do everything they can to counter climate breakdown.

“Car usage is responsible for around a quarter of all carbon emissions across the EU and making it easier to park will induce increased commuting by private vehicle and hasten climate breakdown.

“The Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research at the UEA says of all the counties in mainland UK, Norfolk is the most at-risk from the effects of the climate emergency.

“Why on earth is the local authority responsible for our county putting its own citizens in even more climate jeopardy by enabling increased carbon emissions?”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Arrest after attack on police officer dealing with coronavirus lockdown breach

Police made an arrest after an officer was punched. Picture: Matthew Usher

Victim had to have part of bowel removed after he and his mum were stabbed

Keith Brown. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Most Read

Revealed: The neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Some Norwich neighbourhoods have not recorded a single coronavirus death, but it is a different picture in other parts of Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

End of an era as owners of pick-your-own fruit business announce closure

Oliver and Charlotte Gurney have invested in the community hub at White House Farm, which will continue. Pic: Archant Library.

Police unmask mystery teen in Black Death plague outfit

Picture of person walking around Hellesdon in plague outfit. PIC: Fiona Fahy on the Hellesdon Life and Events Group on Facebook.

Man taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash

The A146 Hales junction in 2018. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Double inquest after men die in crash near Norfolk Showground

Viorel Petroi, who died in the crash near the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Arctic winds will bring big weather contrasts over VE Bank Holiday weekend

Temperatures are set to reach up to 23 degrees Celsius in parts of Norfolk on Friday, but will have plunged to 10 degrees by Sunday. Pic: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant owners slam Just Eat after being taken offline

The Copper Kettle Cafe in Norwich's Lower Goat Lane was blocked on Just Eat. Picture: The Copper Kettle Cafe

Hunt for man who indecently exposed himself to two women

Police are hunting a man who exposed himself to a woman walking along a footpath near Burnt Hill Lane in Carlton Colville. Picture: Google Images

Cat dies after being shot with air gun

Cleo the cat was shot by an air gun near to her home in Bressingham and died from her injuries. Photo: Sarah Fenn
Drive 24