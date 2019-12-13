Video

'I wouldn't rule it out' - Watch the moment Norwich MP is asked about a Labour leadership bid

General election_ December 2019_St. Andrew's Hall count_Norwich South_Clive Lewis, for The Labour Party. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme Kate Wolstenholme

Is this the moment Norwich South MP Clive Lewis began a charge to become the next leader of the Labour Party?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

After a disastrous campaign which saw his party lose more than 50 of its seats in the general election, current leader Jeremy Corbyn announced he would not be leading the party into the next election.

One of the Labour MPs who held onto their seat was Mr Lewis, albeit with a reduced majority. And after reflecting on a disappointing evening for the party, he hinted that a leadership challenge of his own could be on the horizon.

He said: "I want to play a key role in helping rebuilding our party. We have got to be able to take the left and centre of the party, and beyond, and be able to defend our democracy and be in a position where aggressive politics of this country can challenge the Conservatives.

"That's going to be a lot of hard work and I want to be at the forefront of that and I want to be in a leading role."

Asked directly whether he would consider a leadership bid, he said: "I wouldn't rule it out".

Watch that potentially historic moment here.

MORE: Clive Lewis calls for 'reflection and analysis' after Labour Party losses

Should Mr Lewis mount a leadership bid he would likely face competition from various senior members of the party - including London mayor Sadiq Khan, shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry.

Bookmakers have this morning made Mr Lewis among the 10 favourites to take over from Mr Corbyn, with odds ranging between 16/1 and 25/1. Keir Starmer has been listed as the early front-runner.