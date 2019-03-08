Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

'Extinction Rebellion had its strategy right' - MP leads legal challenge against police protest ban

PUBLISHED: 21:48 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:48 24 October 2019

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich including Jamie Osborn outside Barclay's bank in Canary Wharf Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich including Jamie Osborn outside Barclay's bank in Canary Wharf Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion

Archant

A Norfolk MP is one of a clutch of politicians mounting a legal challenge against the ban on Extinction Rebellion protests in London.

MP for Norwich (South) Clive Lewis at the Fridays for Future climate protest on the steps of city hall in Norwich. Picture: Neil DidsburyMP for Norwich (South) Clive Lewis at the Fridays for Future climate protest on the steps of city hall in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Clive Lewis, Labour member of parliament for Norwich South, is part of a group that is preparing a judicial review on behalf of the climate activists, opposing the decision of the Metropolitan Police to put a blanked ban on protests across the capital.

Mr Lewis joins a number of fellow politicians in mounting the challenge, which got under way today, following the ban which prohibited protests between 9pm on Monday, October 14 and 6pm on Friday October 18.

He said: "Extinction Rebellion (XR) is sounding the alarm about the climate and ecological emergency.

"Rather than trying to block our ears by shutting down their protests, we should be reacting to the danger they're alerting us to.

"Averting that danger requires urgent and radical change, not the criminalisation of peaceful protest."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Lewis said he felt placing a blanket ban on peaceful protest was a violation of freedom of speech and undermined the democratic system of the country.

The action came following a week in which XR activists brought large parts of the capital to a standstill with widespread demonstrations in places such as Westminster and in the city's financial district.

He added: "There is a balance between peaceful protesting and preventing people from going about their daily routines, however, I feel for the most part, Extinction Rebellion had its strategy right.

"This country has a long tradition of peaceful protest going back through the ages, where people push back against those trying to keep them down.

"I therefore think it is important that this right is kept and it was a pleasure to be asked to support this cause."

While the majority of the demonstrations took place in London, several members of the local XR movement were involved in the protests.

Among those involved from Norfolk was city councillor Jamie Osborn, who was arrested after supergluing his hand to a road in London as part of the protests.

Mr Osborn also glued his hand to the inside of revolving doors outside Barclay's bank in Canary Wharf.

Most Read

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Is your surname on this list? You could be sitting on a fortune

Norfolk surnames feature on the list of unclaimed estates. Photo: Getty Images

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

Norwich City legend Duncan Forbes has died

Duncan Forbes training on Mousehold Heath in July, 1976 Pictures: Archant Library

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Norwich named one of the unhappiest places in the country to live

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Mum labels Duchess of Cambridge ‘down to earth’ after spotting her in local Sainsbury’s

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was spotted by a Norfolk mum shopping in Sainsbury�s supermarket in King�s Lynn. Picture: PA/PA Images/Google Maps

Body of missing man found at airfield

The body of a man, believed to be Steven Hill, pictured, was discovered in Binham. Photo: Police

‘Extinction Rebellion had its strategy right’ - MP leads legal challenge against police protest ban

Six Extinction Rebellion protestors from Norwich including Jamie Osborn outside Barclay's bank in Canary Wharf Picture: Norwich Extinction Rebellion

Three vehicle crash on main road - but motorists escape injury

Aylsham Road in Norwich, which is closed to through traffic this week. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Skints review: a critically acclaimed outfit with swashbuckling energy

The Skints headlining The Waterfront in Norwich on October 23, 2019. Picture: David Warman
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists