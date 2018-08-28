Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Warning parts of Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn ‘will have to be abandoned’ due to rising sea levels

PUBLISHED: 22:15 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:16 29 January 2019

Environmental campaigners at a meeting of Norwich City Council on January 29. Photo: Andrew Boswell

Environmental campaigners at a meeting of Norwich City Council on January 29. Photo: Andrew Boswell

Archant

A stark warning has been issued for a climate emergency to be declared, amid predictions parts of Great Yarmouth and King’s Lynn will have to be abandoned by the end of the century - because of rising sea levels.

The warning was made at a meeting of Norwich City Council on Tuesday night.

Green group leader Denise Carlo tabled a motion calling for City Hall to declare a climate emergency.

She said: “Great Yarmouth is just six metres above sea level. Built on three river catchments – the Yare, Bure and Waveney - it is facing interconnected threats from river flooding, changing sea level and storm surges and rising groundwater.

“If the sea rises by one to two metres by the end of this century as predicted, in other words within the lifetime of our children, parts of Great Yarmouth, King’s Lynn and smaller Norfolk coastal communities will have to be abandoned.

“Scientists are sounding the alarm - make radical cuts in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 or face dire consequences.”

She criticised the city council for its support of the A11 dualling, A47 dualling, the NDR, the Western Link, Norwich Airport expansion, a Food Enterprise Zone at Honnigham and out-of town business parks.

She called for the city council to declare the climate emergency and to pledge to “move every sinew” to become carbon neutral by 2030.

The council’s recently published 2040 City Vision sought carbon neutrality by 2050.

The chamber at City Hall was filled with environmental campaigners, including from the Norwich Extinction Rebellion Group.

However, Labour amended the motion to acknowledge, rather than declare, a climate emergency.

And the amendment was to continue the work for Norwich to become carbon neutral as soon as possible, rather than by 2030.

Labour’s Kevin Maguire said the original motion was “truly great” and should be applauded.

But he said it was “too limited” and said carbon neutrality could be achieved sooner.

Liberal Democrat Judith Lubbock, accused Labour of a “cynical, politically motivated move to make it their motion”.

Mr Maguire said: “We do understand the problem of climate change. We have been working towards addressing it and we will continue to do so.”

He said, despite budget cuts, it tried to create sustainable communities.

He said the council could not declare solely a climate emergency in the context of social and economic emergencies.

And, as an angry member of the public yelled ‘shame’ before storming out, Mr Maguire said the council had done considerable work to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

Labour’s amended motion was agreed, but the Greens abstained.

Most Read

Pub closes less than a year after opening

Bishop's of Chapel Street opened in the former Lattice House in May Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Two Norfolk pubs named as amongst best places to eat in country

Ben and Sarah Handley of The Duck Inn, Stanhoe Picture: Submitted

‘We were told to pack a suitcase and go’ - Homes evacuated over bomb scare in Norwich

Houses along Mallory Road, Old Catton, Norwich, were evacuated after an unexploded device was found. Picture: Archant

East Anglia still set for snow as weather warnings continue

A Greater Anglia train in the snow. The Met Office said some rail services could be disrupted by snow this week. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Snow weather warning issued for Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Give yourself up’ - Friend’s plea to on-the-run mum who went from respected teacher to drug dealer in just two years

Angela Davey in July 2018. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Mother claims man touched himself and followed her and son around Morrisons

Police were contacted after a mother claimed she saw a man touch himself inappropriately and followed her and her son in Morrisons in Fakenham. Picture: Chris Bishop

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

The Oaks, Wicklewood. Pic: www.warners-prop.com

Ministry of Defence denies sensitive military equipment left at Norfolk barn

Components from Leonardo's Helicopter Integrated Defensive Aids System, fitted to Chinook helicopters, is part of the military inventory in Norfolk. Image: Cpl Rupert Frere RLC

Man dies at Great Yarmouth power station

Yarmouth power station. Picture: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists