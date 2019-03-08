Search

Advanced search

Environmental protesters to target meeting tonight

PUBLISHED: 16:30 17 October 2019

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

Extinction Rebellion protests outside Barclays on King's Lynn High Street. Photo: Extinction Rebellion King's Lynn & West Norfolk/Louise Gardner

Louise Jasper

Extinction Rebellion members are set to protest outside a town hall this evening over a council's refusal to declare a climate emergency.

At the meeting of West Norfolk Council at King's Lynn Town Hall this evening, councillor Michael de Whalley will put forward a motion which, if voted for, would see the council declare an emergency and pledge to achieve carbon net zero for the borough by 2030.

The council previously refused to do so on September 2.

Dr Charlie Gardener, a West Norfolk Extinction Rebellion activist, said he was not attending tonight's protest as he was at the group's central London protest, but said councillors had an opportunity to protect people living in west Norfolk by voting for councillor de Whalley's motion.

He said: "This is an opportunity for the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council to show vision and leadership, and courage to ensure the safety of people in west Norfolk by voting for councillor de Whalley's motion."

Dr Gardener said the main aim of tonight's protest was to demonstrate to councillors how important it is to the group that the motion is voted for, he added that the motion gave councillors the opportunity to react to recent environmental issues such as flooding in Hunstanton.

You may also want to watch:

The protest comes after an activist was hauled from the top of a London Underground train by angry commuters amid frustration at delays.

Dr Gardener said that around 98pc of Extinction Rebellion activists were against the action at Canning Town station in east London, and added that he did not get the impression the public were growing tired of the group's civil disobedience.

He said that while support for the group outside of London had decreased as a result of the train incident, he felt support inside of London had in-fact increased.

The activist said he has never felt concerned for his safety while out protesting, and said nine out of 10 people he meets while protesting are positive about the groups objectives.

Mr De Whalley's motion calls on the council to produce a report outlining how west Norfolk can reduce emissions through council strategies.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Pensioner’s horror as dog is mauled to death during walk

Thomas Bernasconi wants to warn other dog owners after his chorkie named Poppy was mauled to death by another dog. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Revealed: Five more Norfolk landmarks branded ‘at risk’

Old Buckenham Windmill is among the buildings under threat. Photo: Danny Shurey

Burglary gang suspects arrested in large-scale Suffolk caravan park raid

Six males were arrested in the joint police operation at the caravan park near Mildenhall Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Car owners warned to stay vigilant due to attempted thefts

Police are warning car owners in Costessey to be on the look out for any suspicious activity. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Man fined £100 for turning around in controversial car park

Sentinel House car park, in Norwich Picture: David Hannant

Body found near retail park

The body was found behind the St Nicholas Retail park, in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Road to be closed for private funeral

No cars will be able to stop or park on designated roads in Hemsby, near Great Yarmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Charity store relocates to make way for Burger King

Staff and volunteers at the Lowestoft Barnardo's store. Picture: Contributed by Barnardo's

Couple’s warning after being charged £320 for THREE minutes of parking

Daniel and Victoria King were charged £320 for three minutes of parking at Sentinel House. Picture: David Hannant/Daniel King

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man dies following industrial incident in Great Yarmouth

An emergency vehicle leaving the scene of an 'industrial incident' at Great Yarmouth's outer harbour on October 17. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Boy, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant

Jack Waple, 13, died after inhaling too much deodorant, an inquest heard Photo: PA Photo/JupiterImages Corporation

‘It’s winding me up’: Anger over cars parked on tight bend

Mary Plumstead has to wait in the middle of the road to get a taxi into Norwich. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Drug dealers turning to Airbnb

Police raid a property in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Burglar took police on ‘drive-round’ to show them houses he targeted

Scott Chesney was jailed for 44 months for five burglaries in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Norfolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists