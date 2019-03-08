Environmental protesters to target meeting tonight

Extinction Rebellion members are set to protest outside a town hall this evening over a council's refusal to declare a climate emergency.

At the meeting of West Norfolk Council at King's Lynn Town Hall this evening, councillor Michael de Whalley will put forward a motion which, if voted for, would see the council declare an emergency and pledge to achieve carbon net zero for the borough by 2030.

The council previously refused to do so on September 2.

Dr Charlie Gardener, a West Norfolk Extinction Rebellion activist, said he was not attending tonight's protest as he was at the group's central London protest, but said councillors had an opportunity to protect people living in west Norfolk by voting for councillor de Whalley's motion.

He said: "This is an opportunity for the Borough of King's Lynn and West Norfolk Council to show vision and leadership, and courage to ensure the safety of people in west Norfolk by voting for councillor de Whalley's motion."

Dr Gardener said the main aim of tonight's protest was to demonstrate to councillors how important it is to the group that the motion is voted for, he added that the motion gave councillors the opportunity to react to recent environmental issues such as flooding in Hunstanton.

The protest comes after an activist was hauled from the top of a London Underground train by angry commuters amid frustration at delays.

Dr Gardener said that around 98pc of Extinction Rebellion activists were against the action at Canning Town station in east London, and added that he did not get the impression the public were growing tired of the group's civil disobedience.

He said that while support for the group outside of London had decreased as a result of the train incident, he felt support inside of London had in-fact increased.

The activist said he has never felt concerned for his safety while out protesting, and said nine out of 10 people he meets while protesting are positive about the groups objectives.

Mr De Whalley's motion calls on the council to produce a report outlining how west Norfolk can reduce emissions through council strategies.